USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn Unexpectedly Resigns

The USC Trojans will need a new athletic director after Mike Bohn’s unexpected announcement.

Bohn announced his resignation from the position on Friday afternoon after four years leading USC’s athletic programs.

He issued a statement to the Los Angeles Times announcing his resignation and explaining his decision in more detail.

“After more than 40 years of college athletics leadership, it is the right time to step away from my position as Director of Athletics at the University of Southern California,” Bohn explained. “In moving on, it is important now that I focus on being present with my treasured family, addressing ongoing health challenges, and reflecting on how I can be impactful in the future.”

Bohn brought stability and forward thinking to the position after years of USC hiring former players. Mike Garrett, Pat Haden and Lynn Swann were all former Trojans with no experience running an athletic department.

When introduced four years ago, Bohn had a clear mandate to rethink the department and USC’s hiring practices. Especially for the school’s most important position: head football coach.

After several rocky Clay Helton years, Bohn delivered, bringing Lincoln Riley in before the 2022 season.

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 29: New USC football head coach Lincoln Riley (L) and Athletic Director Mike Bohn attend a news conference in the 1923 Club at the Los Angeles Coliseum on November 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Bohn Lead USC’s Future Plans

The timing of Bohn’s announcement is incredibly unexpected, considering he was viewed as instrumental in moving the Trojans to the Big Ten.

The statement is quite vague, but maybe there could be personal health concerns that influenced his decision.

USC’s programs, both athletically and academically, are undoubtedly in better shape than when he took over.

And with the rapid influx in increase revenue soon to come from the Big Ten, it’s odd that Bohn resigned just a year before the move.

USC President Carol Folt will have a tough job ahead to find another AD with Bohn’s track record. Not to mention his ability to bring forward thinking and modernity to the program.

Local reports frequently suggested that the athletic department was poorly run and understaffed before his arrival.

With a reigning Heisman Trophy winner, top 5 football program, exceptional basketball recruiting class and surging baseball team, the USC job is a lot more desirable than it was just a few years ago.

Thanks in large part to Mike Bohn.