U.S. Skiers, In The Name Of Snow, Will Wear Climate Change-Themed Suits At World Championships

Team USA skiers representing the country at this month’s World Championships will be wearing climate change-themed suits. Instead of fans focusing on the actual sport, the Americans want viewers to think about climate change as they barrel down the side of a mountain.

Members of the USA ski and snowboard teams have partnered up with the nonprofit organization Protect Our Winters (POW) for the Kappa-branded suits. The Americans will wear the suits throughout the World Championships in France, which officially began on February 6.

At first glance, the suits look awesome. They look like a uniquely designed suit that isn’t too over the top and certainly different than what you would imagine a USA ski suit to look like.

In reality, the suits depict a satellite image of ice chunks floating in the ocean.

The new climate change race suit. (US Ski & Snowboard Team)

USA Skiers Hoping To Drive Climate Change Conversations

While the U.S. team hopes to push a conversation about climate change, it also realizes a ski suit isn’t going to solve any real issues.

“Although a race suit is not solving climate change, it is a move to continue the conversation and show that U.S Ski & Snowboard and its athletes are committed to being a part of the future,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, the president and CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

A number of World Cup events have been postponed this season due to warmer temperatures and a lack of snow.

Travis Ganong doesn’t want to see a future without snow.

“I’m just worried about a future where there’s no more snow. And without snow, there’s no more skiing,” the skier said. “So this is very near and dear to me.”

A future without snow does sound pretty awful. Hopefully totally real activist and definitely not a child actress Greta Thunberg will work her magic and continue a push for snowy futures.