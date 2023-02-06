Berkeley Professor Warns Miami Must Prepare For ‘Evacuation’ Due To Climate Change

Videos by OutKick

Miami should begin to prepare for evacuation on account of climate change, a man recently warned.

At this point, you are wondering if the man is A) a journalist or B) a professor. (It’s always one of the two.)

Answer: professor.

Well, a professor who is also a journalist.

Daniel Aldana Cohen teaches sociology at — also unsurprisingly — UC Berkeley. He co-authored a piece for The Nation on Friday in which he argued for more panic among Miamians.

“It’s urgent for governments and social movements to start planning for millions of people to land in new places,” he begins.

Urgent, he says

“Prepping Miami’s evacuation is a perfect starting point. Its residents are a multiracial, multinational, and multigenerational assemblage that spans the class spectrum. Tragically, many of them are already climate migrants—like Puerto Ricans displaced by recent hurricanes.”

Yes, we need plan for the evacuation of Miami.



The US isn't ready for the coming climate displacement. But we should plan to house 10s of millions of migrants in lovely, green communities. It won't be easy; we have to start now.



He continued, “If cities around the country were forced to plan how they’d integrate arriving Miamians into communities flush with public green investment, they’d get a head start on planning for climate migration generally. This would also trigger conversations about zoning for density, enshrining tenant rights, upgrading infrastructure, taxing the rich, building green banks, and battling racism and police violence.”

Professor Cohen doesn’t just ask Miami citizens to prepare for evacuation. He also asks the U.S. government to stop committing “racial violence” by not relocating citizens to his liking:

“And yet, right now, the U.S. doesn’t have a just—or even functional—policy for immigrants and refugees. It’s still struggling to support Indigenous communities facing displacement from environmental calamities caused by colonial settlers. And the US has handled domestic movements for freedom terribly.

“In the last century, the emancipatory promise of the Great Migration was savagely curtailed by segregation and mass incarceration. Leading sociologists and scholars of environmental injustice called this racial violence a form of apartheid. Today, a surge in climate displacement threatens to deepen this eco-apartheid.

A “form of apartheid,” huh?

Notice the Berkey professor has no such concerns about his home state of California. No evacuation plans necessary out west.

When a journalist makes a similar argument — and they often do — it deserves mockery. Telling a city it will have to soon evacuate due to “climate change” is a great form of political hysteria.

But this man is not merely a journalist. Instead, he passes and falls students who will soon enter the workforce.

Employers prioritize students with degrees from supposedly prestigious colleges like Berkeley. Industries hold Berkeley grad in an above-average regard.

Yet they are not above average. How can they be when they learn from marks who pen op-eds warning the Earth is about to kill Miamians if they don’t vanish soon enough?

That’s not knowledge. It’s a form of political indoctrination, a behind-the-scenes look at how radial movements originate.

Evacuate. Racial violence. Apartheid. At least his use of buzzwords is strong.