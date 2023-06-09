After First Turning Them Down, Urban Meyer Will Appear In Netflix ‘Swamp Kings’ Documentary To Honor Those Teams

Videos by OutKick

Netflix is releasing documentary on the Florida Gators 2006-2009 teams under Urban Meyer later this summer, as you’ve heard. But, after initially turning down the offer to appear, Meyer decided he wanted his story included in the show. So, he’s now participating in ‘Swamp Kings’.

Every college football fan around the country is waiting for this documentary to drop. The Netflix series Untold debuts on Aug. 23rd and will navigate through the two national championships Florida won with a group of players that included Tim Tebow and Aaron Hernandez.

Appearing on the Buddy Martin Show, Urban Meyer explained why he reconsidered the offer from Netflix after turning them down at first.

“At first I said no, when they asked me to take part in it,” Urban Meyer said. “And then I thought, wait a minute, you know, there’s been so many comments about that team and, quite honestly, ridiculous comments about that team. So, I said I am going to do this because all I care about is honoring them.

“That ’08 team, that will go down as one of the great teams in college football history. That ’06 team, think about what they did. They came out of nowhere and went on to beat the No. 1 team in the country soundly. So, I did it and they (Netflix) were great to work with.”

Head coach Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow #15 of the Florida Gators celebrate after their 24-14 win against the Oklahoma Sooners during the FedEx BCS National Championship game at Dolphin Stadium on January 8, 2009 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)

Ok, I am glad Urban will appear, because a documentary about that time period at Florida would’ve lacked both sides if the former head coach didn’t take part. But, we’re all wondering how far down the rabbit-hole Netflix is going. I am sure they were great to work with, as Urban explained, but that doesn’t mean the show will not be a lightning rod of pure insanity.

If you haven’t seen the Aaron Hernandez documentary on Netflix, I urge you to watch it, if you want to hear stories about his time in Gainesville. It’s not pretty, but it’s also fascinating at the same time that some of this was going down, while Tim Tebow was the face of the program.

We are going to get interviews from some of the major players during that time period at Florida. It has been reported that Tim Tebow, Brandon Spikes, Major Wright, Ahmad Black and Brandon Siler will all appear in ‘Swamp Kings’.

As for whether or not he see’s this as a hit piece, Urban Meyer thinks it will be a good showing for Florida football. We’ll have to be the judge on that one, especially his take on Aaron Hernandez.

“People keep asking me if it’s a hit piece. I’m not sure what that means,” Urban Meyer noted. “Because the best thing I started doing is I don’t read some of the silliness that’s out there. I just know what it was. And yeah, there were some lows. We lost a few games; we had some issues on the team. But we also had incredible people, great, great football players and one of the greatest football players of all time in the quarterback, Timmy. So, it’s gonna be a good show for Florida and it’s gonna be a behind-the-scenes look at a nice run.”

Yea, I don’t suspect this will go down as an overall positive for the Gators football program. Look, there were obviously some great guys on that team, with intriguing stories to tell, but it was an off-field mess at times for Urban Meyer.

Now we wait to see how much digging Netflix has done for ‘Swamp Kings’, because if they tracked down some of the wild stories that were happening at the time, then buckle up.