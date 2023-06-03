Netflix To Release ‘Swamp Kings’ Documentary Following 2006-09 Florida Gators And It Should Be Incredible

Videos by OutKick

Move over, “Hard Knocks.” The “Swamp Kings” are here.

Netflix will release a much-anticipated documentary on the Florida Gators football team on August 23.

That’s according to a screenshot from former Florida linebacker Brandon Siler’s Instagram account.

Per an email Brandon Siler posted on his instagram 👇 pic.twitter.com/UxQtY9dFGD — Barstool Florida (@UFBarstool) June 3, 2023

The “Swamp Kings” documentary will follow Florida’s football program through its most successful era — from 2006 until 2009.

You remember those guys.

Head coach Urban Meyer took the helm in 2005 and won the BCS National Championship in 2006. The title game was a 41-14 stunner over Ohio State.

But they were just getting started.

Quarterback Tim Tebow took over and boasted one of the most successful careers in school history. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2007. Then, he guided the team to yet another Natty in 2008.

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Florida Gators holds the championship trophy at the podium following the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the FedEx BCS National Championship Game. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images)

The Gators went undefeated in the 2009 regular season, but they lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game.

Expect the Florida Gators documentary to be juicy.

Sure, the team had a ton of success on the field, but it was the off-the-field incidents that make this squad particularly interesting.

Star defensive end Carlos Dunlap was suspended after drunkenly falling asleep behind the wheel ahead of the 2009 SEC Championship Game. That event, arguably, was the beginning of the program’s demise and the coronation of Nick Saban as the conference’s new king.

Two players from that era would later be connected to murders. Aaron Hernandez, of course, was famously convicted for the killing of Odin Lloyd. He later committed suicide in prison.

And safety Tony Joiner recently reached a plea deal after facing charges for the murder of his wife.

“Swamp Kings” is the latest installment in Netflix’s Untold series.

Other documentaries in the Untold series explore topics like the 2007 NBA betting scandal, Manti Te’o’s fake online relationship and ‘Malice at the Palace.’