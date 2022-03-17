Urban Meyer Takes New Role With Ohio State Athletes

Urban Meyer’s back with the Buckeyes, though you won’t see him calling plays on the sidelines or chowing down on Papa Johns after a tough loss.

Meyer’s swapping his headset for a leather billfold, sitting on the board of a newly founded OSU non-profit that will fatten the pockets of Buckeye athletes in exchange for charitable work.

Welcome to the world of NIL, Urban.

Meyer is now a board member of THE Foundation, which describes itself as a “[n]on-profit organization with the goal of supporting OSU student athletes using name, image and likeness to help promote worthy charitable causes.”

Meyer is amongst a handful of notable former Buckeyes sitting on the board, including ex-quarterbacks Cardale Jones and JT Barrett. Jones co-founded the board as well.

We proudly welcome @CoachUrbanMeyer to our board. Urban has 3 Nat'l Championships on his resume, including the '14 title w/OSU. He's recognized as one of the best recruiters in college football history. Urban looks forward to seeing future success for OSU and local charities. pic.twitter.com/UEvRf7eKxf — THE Foundation (@THEfoundation1_) March 16, 2022

His co-founder Brian Schottenstein, a noted Ohio State booster and real estate developer, said of Meyer: “There isn’t a better person to have on the board than Coach Urban Meyer. It goes without saying that he’s one of the greatest recruiters of student-athletes and coaches of all time. I appreciate his support and friendship.”

Per The Columbus Dispatch, THE Foundation, which officially launches on March 31st, will oversee payments to athletes on the Ohio State football and basketball teams.

Ohio State athletics stand to benefit from the newly formed non-profit, which is partially funded by donations. Schottenstein hopes it will become the largest NIL fund in the country.

“Hopefully, it will help current and future athletes,” Schottenstein added.

Fortunately for Buckeye fans, Meyer’s on board and brings with him plenty of experience to deal with the grind of a startup.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF