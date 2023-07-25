Urban Meyer Previews Totally Bad*ss ‘Swamp Kings’ Florida Gators Doc With OutKick’s Dan Dakich

Videos by OutKick

One of the biggest college football teams of all time is getting its own Netflix documentary.

“Swamp Kings,” centered on Urban Meyer’s dominant yet tragic Florida Gators team, will release on Aug. 1.

The Netflix doc — a genre that produces more wins than losses — will chronicle the triumphant run in Gainesville in the 2000s.

For a story centered on the ragtag team, including Tim Tebow, Percy Harvin, the Pounceys and Aaron Hernandez, expect incredible highs to complement the deep lows.

Dakich, Urban Meyer Preview ‘Swamp Kings’ Netflix Doc

Meyer joined Dakich on Monday’s episode of “Don’t @ Me” for the inside scoop on the upcoming documentary.

The doc sounds prime to be a smash hit!

Dakich shared his impressions from the trailer.

“Great teams sometimes don’t connect with the fans. Great teams sometimes, you know, they’re popular. But then there had to be something with this particular group. … Man, this is incredible. This is big. … There had to be some kind of human element that connected these guys to people.”

Meyer responded,

“Yeah, they were all they were a cast of characters. They celebrated and they had fun on campus, off campus. And it’s well documented.

“We had some issues that we all had to deal with them. … We had some guys on the team that, you know, went on afterwards. And that’s, you know, one guy in particular, that horrific stuff. …

“But I love those guys. The fact is if someone said they’re bad people, I’d fight that. That’s not truth.”

The coach added,

“Did we have some issues like a lot of other college teams? Certainly. But I’ll tell you what … that’s probably why this show is going to get so much attention. People identified with them. They love these guys, love them as players and a lot of love them as characters.”