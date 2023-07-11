Aaron Hernandez’s Brother Misses Court Date For Throwing Brick At ESPN

Videos by OutKick

A re-arrest has been ordered for Aaron Hernandez’s brother after he failed to appear in court for a hearing.

That hearing that DJ Hernandez skipped out on had to do with when he allegedly threw a brick at ESPN’s headquarters earlier this year.

According to TMZ, Hernandez — who like his late convicted killer/NFLer brother — played Division 1 football in college.

DJ Hernandez played quarterback and wide receiver at Uconn, but it doesn’t sound like he hit the books a whole hell of a lot. At least not judging by the note he allegedly attached to the brick. It read as follows:

“It’s about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up!”

First, let’s address what is one of the most stunning misspellings I’ve ever seen. Everyone mixes up “affect” and “effect” but that way he misspelled realize is utter lunacy. There’s no spellcheck or Grammarly when you’re handwriting a note that you’re going to tape around a brick, but come on, man.

DJ Hernandez — also known as Johnathan — greets his brother Aaron Hernandez ahead of Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Hernandez Has Dealt With Other Legal Issues Recently

There’s no crime for egregious spelling gaffes, so Hernandez was only facing one misdemeanor charge of breach of peace in relation to the case. After he no-showed in court, there may be some more tacked on.

While the ESPN brick case only carried one misdemeanor, it’s not the only legal issue Hernandez dealt with recently. He faced charges after a police chase that occurred just a few days before the brick incident.

In April, Hernandez cut a deal in which he plead guilty to one count of failure to drive in a proper lane and one count of failure to use a traffic control signal. Pleading guilty and ponying up $100 fine led to prosecutors dropping the reckless driving and engaging police in pursuit charges.

