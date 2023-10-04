Urban Meyer To Interview For Michigan State Job? According To One Report, Yes It’s Happening

Videos by OutKick

Is Urban Meyer interviewing for the Michigan State opening this week? According to one report, the former Ohio State coach will interview for the job, and is also in East Lansing, with mutual interest from both sides.

FoxSportsRadio host Bernie Fratto is reporting that Urban Meyer is going to interview for the Spartans job, mentioning that Meyer has a lot of backers.

“My best mole tells me Urban Meyer will interview with Michigan State for their HC position,” Fratto wrote on social media. “Stay tuned. Yes, it’s real. It’s possible. He has a lot of backers, so we’ll see where this goes.”

😍My best mole tells me #UrbanMeyer will interview with #MichiganState for their HC position. Stay tuned. Yes, it's real. It's possible. He has a lot of backers, so we'll see where this goes.@FoxSportsRadio — Bernie Fratto (@BernieFratto) October 3, 2023

Is this actually happening? After firing Mel Tucker for cause, Michigan State is going to have a conversation with Urban Meyer about the opening? According to this report, that would be the case. But, in terms of fit, I cannot see the national title winning coach taking the Big Ten job.

After his initial post on social media, Bernie Fratto responded to Brady Quinn, who said ‘I’ve heard otherwise..but I’m sure you’re better connected’, with another post saying Urban will interview.

“I’m told he’s in East Lansing this week… That said, no one is predicting this will happen,” Fratto noted. “Not yet. There IS mutual interest and he’s going to get an interview per my best moles… Either way, this ordeal is good for our business.”

Michigan State AD Addressed Coaching Search On Monday

After the storm has died down just a bit in-regards to the firing of Mel Tucker, Michigan State athletic director Allan Haller put on a statement regarding the coaching search on Monday.

“Regarding the search, we will thoroughly evaluate and do everything required to find the right individual to lead the Spartan football program,” Haller wrote. “Throughout the process, I won’t be able to provide many updates. I realize that our community has a tremendous passion for Spartan football and that there’s a great desire for more information about this process. However, privacy is important to attract top-caliber candidates, most of whom are involved in their own current seasons.”

In terms of how this coaching search will play-out, we are going to obviously see a number of names that don’t make sense. This is the perfect opportunity for some college football coaches to get a pay raise or some type of extension, using Michigan State as leverage.

So, don’t be surprised by a few names that seem outlandish. This is why Jimmy Sexton and others have a job as powerful agents. Regarding the Michigan State search, AD Allan Haller ended his note to the Spartan fan base with a simple message.

“I expect that you will hear a lot of names and rumors. I expect to speak with many individuals throughout this process. While some are candidates, others will be resources for me as I go about my due diligence to ensure the best hire for Michigan State.”