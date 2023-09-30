Michigan State Should Not Rush To Find New Football Coach, But These 5 Guys Should Be Considered | Glenn Guilbeau

Videos by OutKick

The first thing Michigan State should do is let interim head coach Harlon Bennett remain in that slot as long as it takes.

Do not rush to hire a coach to stop the sea of players entering the NCAA Transfer Portal or for one recruiting class. You’re making a five-to-10-year hire, not a short-term fix. Because of the instant-gratification portal, there is less need to rush to save a recruiting class now than prior to 2021.

Michigan State is coming off another scandal as it just officially fired coach Mel Tucker this week in a sexual harassment case involving a woman contracted by the university. Athletic director Alan Haller hired Tucker with the involvement of other powers that be. How much power Haller will have in this hire remains to be seen.

Michigan State Coaching Search Looking A Lot Like Auburn’s

As is often the case in these reality shows known as major athletic departments, who will make the hire is as dramatic as who will be the hire. Meanwhile, Michigan State has been trying to hire a new president and is operating under interim president Teresa Woodruff. She is likely not to be the one making the football hire. The university hopes to have a new president by Thanksgiving, which is often about the time new coaches are hired. Nothing wrong with waiting until January for the right guy, if he is in the NFL.

And guess what, Michigan State’s Board of Trustees can’t be trusted to decide what shoes to wear. Sound familiar? I’m hearing Auburn.

Haller is and will be tied with Tucker, who will fight the school for his contract money through a wrongful termination lawsuit. But Haller still may be Michigan State’s best bet to pull the trigger. He has made strong hires in some of the less prominent sports such as hockey, soccer and gymnastics.

Basketball coaching legend and Michigan State institution Tom Izzo should be involved heavily, as he has been with previous search committees. Former football coach Mark Dantonio, who is helping Bennett at the moment, should also be involved. A call to another former Michigan State football coach – Nick Saban – is always a good idea for recommendations, though he did give the OK on Tucker. But who knew?

Michigan State Is Still A Very Good Job

And remember, Michigan State is an excellent job, though it is a mess at the moment. The Spartans (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) play at Iowa (3-1, 0-1) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC.

But Spartan fans may be more interested in No. 11 Notre Dame (4-1) at No. 17 Duke (4-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Duke coach Mike Elko is a hot name for the Michigan State opening. An upset today, and he will get hotter.

The Spartans did win 10 or more games seven times from 2010 through 2021. Six of those came under Dantonio. He took the Spartans to Big Ten titles in 2010, ’13 and ’15 and to the College Football Playoff in 2015. It can be a launching pad or a landing spot. A second city program, yes, and a bit of a launching pad, but it has had its moments.

So, here are five candidates that Michigan State is or will consider or should consider, not necessarily in this order:

1. MIKE ELKO

Age: 46.

Hometown: South Brunswick, New Jersey.

Current Job: Duke head coach, second season. (9-4, 4-0 ACC) in 2022, (4-0, 1-0) this season.

Contract, Current Salary: Through 2029, $2.1 million.

Work History: Defensive Coordinator at Texas A&M (2018-21), Notre Dame (2017).

Comment: One of the most talked about names among Michigan State fans and media. He has not been at Duke for long. So if he keeps winning and remains patient, he could hold out for a better job.

Next Game: No. 11 Notre Dame (4-1) at No. 17 Duke (4-01, 1-0), 7:30 p.m., ABC.

2. JAKE DICKERT

Age: 40.

Hometown: Oconto, Wisconsin (Green Bay area).

Current Job: Washington State head coach, third season. (3-3, 3-1 Pac-12) as interim in 2021, (7-6, 4-5) in 2022, (4-0, 1-0) this season.

Contract, Current Salary: Through 2027, $2.7 million.

Work History: Defensive Coordinator at Washington State (2020-21), Wyoming (2019).

Comment: A rising, young, potential star who is starting to win at a place that has not had much success historically, other than under Mike Leach and Mike Price in recent decades. Could be looking hard for a conference that has more than two schools after this season – Washington State and Oregon State.

Next Game: No. 16 Washington State (4-0, 1-0) at UCLA (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12), 3 p.m., Pac-12 Network.

3. BILL O’BRIEN

Age: 53.

Hometown: Dorchester, Massachusetts.

Current Job: New England Patriots offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. 1st season. (1-2).

Contract, Current Salary: Unconfirmed.

Work History: Offensive coordinator at Alabama (2021-22), Houston Texans General Manager (2020), Houston Texans Head Coach (2014-20), Penn State Head Coach (2012-13), Offensive Coordinator at New England (2011), Assistant Coach at New England (2007-10), Offensive Coordinator at Duke (2005-06), Georgia Tech (2001-02).

Comment: The best candidate in the group. Uniquely qualified to be a damage control coach at Michigan State as he followed Penn State head coach Joe Paterno after the horrid scandal of all horrid scandals with child molester assistant coach Jerry Sandusky. O’Brien went 8-4 and 7-5 at Penn State in 2012 and ’13 despite major scholarship losses from the NCAA over the scandal. He produced five winning seasons out of six with the Houston Texans before an 0-4 start in 2020 got him fired and moved to GM. Before O’Brien, the Texans suffered seven losing seasons out of 12 with two .500 campaigns. And he may be interested in another shot as a head coach. Offense was criticized at Alabama as he didn’t win a national championship with Bryce Young at quarterback, but Alabama did not have great receivers in 2022.

Next Game: New England (1-2) at Dallas (2-1) on Sunday (4:25 p.m., FOX).

4. KOLEN DEBOER

Age: 48.

Hometown: Milbank, South Dakota.

Current Job: Washington head coach, second season. (11-2, 7-2 Pac-12) in 2022, (4-0, 1-0) this season.

Contract, Current Salary: Through 2028, $3.3 million.

Work History: Fresno State head coach in 2021 (9-3, 6-2 Mountain West) and 2020 (3-3, 3-3). Offensive coordinator at Indiana (2019), Fresno State (2017-18).

Comment: Likely will not be interested as he is just starting at Washington, which is as good a job or better than Michigan State. Plus, Washington moves to Big Ten in 2024.

Next Game: No. 7 Washington (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) at Arizona State (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12), 4 p.m., Pac-12 Network.

5. MATT HOUSE

Age: 44.

Hometown: Harrison, Michigan.

Current Job: Defensive coordinator at LSU, second season. (10-4, 6-2 SEC) in 2022 and won SEC West, (3-1, 2-0) this season.

Contract, Current Salary: Through 2025, $1.9 million.

Work History: Linebackers coach with Kansas City Chiefs (2019-21). Defensive Coordinator at Kentucky (2017-18).

Comment: A young and rising coach with NFL experience and Michigan State ties, but only as a graduate assistant in 2001 and ’02 under coach Bobby Williams. Also a Michigan native. A sure thing hire for Michigan State to keep on back burner if it is passed by others more qualified.

OTHER POSSIBLE CANDIDATES

Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi, Marshall head coach Charles Huff and Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos.

Narduzzi was Michigan State’s defensive coordinator from 2007-14. Enos played quarterback at Michigan State from 1987-90 and was a graduate assistant from 1991-93 before working as a Spartans assistant coach from 2006-09.

And there are others.

But know this, Urban Meyer will not become Michigan State’s coach.