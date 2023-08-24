Urban Meyer’s Coaching Philosophy At Florida Was Brutally Honest: ‘Treat My Sh*t Like Sh*t’

Videos by OutKick

Urban Meyer allegedly was very honest about embracing double standards during his time coaching Florida.

Netflix recently released “UNTOLD: Swamp Kings” about Meyer’s tenure in Gainesville to mixed reviews. Some have loved it. Many think it fell short. I haven’t seen it yet and as always, assume the truth is probably somewhere in the middle.

While I haven’t watched it, there is a viral clip circulating Twitter that is the definition of must-watch college football content. Former Florida linebacker Brandon Siler claimed not only were there different standards for treatment of players, but the three-time national champion coach was open about it.

“Urban said, ‘I’m gonna treat my superstars like superstars and treat my sh*t like sh*t. If I treat you like sh*t, and you want me to change, then you find a way to make yourself a superstar and I’ll start treating you like that.’ To me, I was like, ‘That is so profound.’ Every coach does it, but no coach says it,” Siler explained in the documentary.

Hands-down the highlight of Episode 1 of "Swamp Kings"



Urban Meyer’s mindset isn’t one he should ever apologize for.

Let’s just be honest with each other when it comes to Siler’s comments about Urban Meyer’s viewpoint. The former Florida coach wasn’t wrong to have it.

That might be hard for some to hear, but it’s true. Somehow, many people have convinced themselves everyone is equal in life. That’s just not true, it’s never been true and it never will be true.

Yes, we’re all equal in the eyes of the law, and that’s a great thing. However, that’s where fairness in life pretty much ends.

The better you are at something in life, the more leeway you’re going to get. Sorry for anyone triggered right now, but that’s just reality. The fact you’re an OutKick reader probably means you have some gravel in your stomach and agree with me.

Why is Matthew Stafford still in the NFL after kneeling for the national anthem, but Colin Kaepernick isn’t? Because Stafford is a star and Kaep’s talents didn’t outweigh his problems.

Treating everyone equal in all facets of life doesn’t result in winning.

There’s a reason why people aren’t treated fairly in all facets of life. It’s because society would fail. If you need heart surgery, do you go to the best doctor available or someone who is just middle of the pack? You’re an idiot if you choose the latter.

This country is built on winning. That’s why we have big houses, big bank accounts, nice cars and reward success. Not everyone gets to be a winner. It’s true no matter how much you might not like it, and Urban Meyer knows it from firsthand experience. You don’t need everyone on the roster to win. You need the main guys and the best role players. The philosophy works because he has three rings.

People in 2023 have lost sight of the objective. The objective is to win. It’s not to simply feel good and believe we’re all the same. That’s never how the world has worked.

Why do guys in Delta Force and SEAL Team 6 get to do things nobody else in the military could dream of doing? It’s because they’re the best people in the world at what they do.

In order to keep them happy and eager to put in work, the military lets them do what they want. Same philosophy as Urban Meyer had at Florida. Just a different industry.

When we go to war, should we send just anyone or should we send the best people for the mission? The answer is obvious. Same applies to college football. The best players will play and they’ll be treated differently.

"I didn't think about it."



A scumbag terrorist attempted to use an innocent woman as a human shield during a violent raid. Retired Delta Force operator David Nielsen killed him without hesitation.



The world needs to toughen up and get back to living in reality and not fantasyland. Being equal under the law doesn’t mean equal outcomes when talent levels are different. Urban Meyer’s outlook, while very blunt, isn’t incorrect. I’m all for it, and I credit him for verbalizing it.