Swamp Kings: Locating The Behind The Scenes Tapes Of Florida Football Was An Adventure Of Its Own

The release of ‘Swamp Kings‘ will come Tuesday, and while It did not live up to my overall expectations in totality, they certainly found enough Florida Gators footage to keep folks entertained.

In the four-part documentary, the filmmakers take you on a wild ride through the Urban Meyer years at Florida, breaking down each season with eventful commentary. But it’s not who was interviewed during the film that will have you rewinding certain scenes on Netflix.

It’s the behind the scenes footage.

Netflix was lucky when it came to putting together this documentary. Not only did the director have to persuade a number of players to participate, Katharine English needed footage of those crazy seasons in Gainesville.

After finding the tapes, Florida licensed the footage out to Netflix for the documentary.

The film features footage that will have you on the edge of your seat, from crazy workouts to locker room scenes that make for intense moments in time. Whether it’s Brandon Siler or Tim Tebow going at teammates during pivotal games, or Urban Meyer giving a halftime speech, this four-part film has it all.

Netflix Found The Golden Box Of Behind The Scenes Tapes For Swamp Kings

The documentary wouldn’t have the gripping footage if it weren’t for someone presenting the tapes. How did Netflix get ahold of this footage? They got extremely lucky, according to the director.

“Well, Trey, I mean, that was a game changer. Because when we started the series we didn’t know about that footage,” Director Katharine English noted. “I don’t think anybody knew about it? I mean, a few odd people kept, not odd, but a few people kept mentioning ‘There’s this group of tapes’, Do you know about the tapes’? There’s a box somewhere, it’s under someone’s desk. We don’t really know where it is.

“And when we finally located these tapes, there were 650 of them. It was an absolute game changer. Because everything that we’ve ever spoken to the players about was in those tapes. They covered the the match drills, the Valentine Day Massacre, the midnight lift the running stadiums,”

If these tapes were still sitting in a box somewhere, the makeup of the film would’ve drastically changed. Even though I didn’t particularly like how it fell short in terms of certain topics, the impact of these tapes cannot be overstated.

You’ll finally be able to come to your own conclusion of the film over the next 24 hours, but as you’ll see, these tapes were a game changer.