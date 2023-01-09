Urban Meyer Roasted In Brutal Fashion After The Jaguars Make The Playoffs

Urban Meyer might not want to hop on Twitter for a little bit.

The Jacksonville Jaguars secured a spot in the playoffs after beating the Tennessee Titans over the weekend, and people used it as an opportunity to roast the hell out of the team’s former coach.

In just one year, the Jaguars went from the worst team in the league to making the playoffs after making a coaching change. That wasn’t lost on fans.

Urban Meyer watching the Jaguars make the playoffs one year after going 2-11 with the same team pic.twitter.com/5Sk3mDvBzj — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 8, 2023

Nathaniel Hackett waking up this morning and seeing all the focus on Urban Meyerpic.twitter.com/k5DwISDgvS — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 8, 2023

Urban Meyer watching the Jaguars make the playoffs



pic.twitter.com/HN0DZZSo5f — Gridiron (@Gridiron) January 8, 2023

Urban Meyer watching the Jags win the division pic.twitter.com/xZuTpUYr7v — Gaming Society (@GamingSociety) January 8, 2023

The Jags went from Urban Meyer to Doug pederson and became an actual offense pic.twitter.com/MFggMIOSlW — Eric Mintzer (@MintSports) January 8, 2023

Urban Meyer watching Jacksonville make the playoffs in their first season without him pic.twitter.com/ZdpNaEbyTo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 8, 2023

Urban Meyer watching the Jaguars going to the playoffs pic.twitter.com/up0tvLHzO6 — B.H. (@IAmBryonHudson) January 8, 2023

Urban Meyer coaching the Jaguars last season pic.twitter.com/hC4Zta1lad — Sonof Mosta (@Sonof_Mosta) January 8, 2023

Urban Meyer is somewhere so impressed by the win he's looking up the name of the Jags quarterback. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 8, 2023

It's incredible how Doug Pederson took a joke of a team, right after the Urban Meyer disaster, and now have them in the playoffs with a win tonight.



Always rooting for Doug! 💚 pic.twitter.com/f2SrCINoVs — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) January 7, 2023

The Jaguars turned everything around without Urban Meyer.

The Jaguars won a grand total of three games last season. Not only did the team only win three games, but Trevor Lawrence looked incredibly lost at times.

Urban Meyer was fired before the 2021 season ended and ultimately replaced by Doug Pederson.

Urban Meyer gets roasted after the Jaguars make the playoffs. Jacksonville won the AFC South. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Now, the team is the AFC South champs the very next season. It’s one of the best turnarounds in recent NFL memory.

They literally went from a cellar dweller to being in the playoffs in the span of just one year. Doug Pederson has done an incredibly impressive job and Trevor Lawrence is playing at a high level.

Naturally, fans are fired up and that means Urban Meyer is going to take some shots.

Jaguars make the playoffs one season after firing Urban Meyer. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Jaguars now face the Chargers this Saturday. If the Jags rattle off a win, the internet might truly lose its mind.