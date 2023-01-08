Urban Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville was a complete failure. It lasted less than a year.

Meyer went 2-11 in 13 games before he was fired Dec. 16, 2021.

Now, 13 months later, the Jaguars are AFC South champions at 9-8 after beating the Titans on Saturday night. They won seven of their last nine games after starting 2-6.

There isn’t all too much different between last year’s team and this year’s team, except for the leadership. The organization’s turnaround during Doug Pederson’s first year is a testament to the talent on the roster and the coaching staff’s ability to use it in a way that leads to success.

In 2021/22, Jacksonville ranked 26th in the NFL in total offense. It averaged just 14.9 points and 305 yards per game.

In 2022/23, Jacksonville ranks fourth in the league (most teams have yet to play their 17th game) in total offense. It averaged 23.8 points and 357 yards per game.

Enough said about Urban Meyer and Doug Pederson.

Throughout the fall, and into the new year, Jaguars players have been vocal about the stark contrast between last season and this season. Safety Andrew Wingard praised quarterback Trevor Lawrence and ripped Meyer, and safety Rayshawn Jenkins said that “coaching” made all of the difference.

On Saturday, after beating Tennessee to clinch the division and a playoff birth, it was an offensive player who turned aim at Meyer. Marvin Jones was asked about whether the team was broken with its head coach last season.

Jones, an 11-year veteran, made it abundantly clear that it was not the team that was broken. He implied that it was Meyer, only, who was broken.

Marvin Jones on the notion the #Jaguars were broken after last year with Urban Meyer.



"I think one person was broken. It wasn't us," he said. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 8, 2023

Jacksonville will host either the Los Angeles Chargers or Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round next weekend. Meyer will be watching from home.