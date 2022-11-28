Jaguar Rips Urban Meyer, Praises Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard is a big fan of Trevor Lawrence. He’s not as fond of former Jags coach Urban Meyer.

Following Jacksonville’s one-point win over Baltimore on Sunday, Wingard praised Lawrence while simultaneously expressing his disdain for Meyer. The 58-year-old Meyer was fired last December. Jacksonville hired his replacement, Doug Pederson, in February.

“I’m just like so happy for Trevor [Lawrence] because A: he had to deal with Urban Meyer last season as a rookie. And, I don’t even know if he had a rookie year,” Wingard said, per Jacksonville’s CBS47 Action Sports Jax team.

Trevor Lawrence Was Selected First In The 2021 NFL Draft

On Sunday, Lawrence outplayed Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, throwing for more yards (321 to 254) and touchdowns (3 to 1). He was not intercepted.

“To see the growth he’s made, not just on the field but his preparation, his demeanor, all that,” Wingard said of Lawrence.

Circling back to Lawrence’s rocky rookie year with Meyer, Wingard later added: “When the rock breaks it’s not that one chip. It’s all the chips that stacked up before that…so [I’m] happy for him.”

With Meyer at the helm last fall, the Jaguars struggled to just two wins (he was fired by Jacksonville after 13 games). During that time, Lawrence struggled, rarely looking like a top overall pick or franchise quarterback.

Now playing under Pederson, Lawrence has excelled. The second-year quarterback has already surpassed his rookie year touchdowns numbers (16 to 12) and doubled Jacksonville’s win total. Lawrence still has six more games to further improve on last season’s numbers.

Lawrence Spent Three Seasons At Clemson

As Wingard sees it, Lawrence and the Jags in general, are playing better because of addition by subtraction. The subtraction would be Meyer. The addition, Pederson.

“The stones on that guy…I would die for Doug Pederson. I swear,” Wingard added.

He continued: “I would run into battle with Doug Pederson 100%. I love the guy.”

Pederson, Wingard and Lawrence hope to continue their Meyer-less winning ways when they next take the field. That will be Sunday when Jacksonville visits Detroit. Kickoff is scheduled for 1pm EST.

