Jaguars Defender Says ‘Coaching’ Has Made All The Difference For Jacksonville Following Statement Win Against Cowboys

Think the Jacksonville Jaguars are done taking shots at ex-coach Urban Meyer?

Well, they’re not.

The Jaguars enjoyed an excellent win, 40-34, over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15: capped in overtime with a pick-6 from Jags safety Rayshawn Jenkins.

(Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After the game, Jenkins was asked about the difference between last year’s team, which finished at 3-14, and this year’s squad that is still in playoff contention at 6-8.

Jenkins wasn’t shy about last year’s leadership paling in comparison to the new regime.

Here’s the video of #Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins on what’s changed for them this year: pic.twitter.com/EgxISqbCqi — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 18, 2022

“Coaching, I’m going to be very upfront and honest. It’s been coaching,” Jenkins shared, according to The Florida Times-Union. “We’re a way smarter team now. We’ve got information coming to us now. Our coaches do a really good job of making sure we know what’s coming and making sure we’re prepared.”

Jenkins’ answer is certainly what the Jaguars’ brass expected to hear during the season after bringing on Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson in the offseason. But the lousy juju left by Urban Meyer’s 13-game (2-11) tenure is still apparent among players from the 2021-22 season.

On Sunday, Jenkins recorded 18 total tackles (nine solo), two passes defensed and the game-sealing interception.

The Jaguars remain in the playoff bubble after their statement win against Dallas, also engineered by the budding Trevor Lawrence, who threw for 318 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

(Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Rayshawn Jenkins and Trevor Lawrence embrace after a wild OT finish. Jags win 40-34. pic.twitter.com/OXqgaANnKd — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) December 18, 2022