Urban Meyer Says He Has ‘No Desire’ To Return To The Sidelines, Especially In New Age Of College Football

Even though his name has been thrown around recently in-regards to returning to the sidelines, Urban Meyer made it clear he has ‘no desire’ to coach again.

Speaking at the Knoxville QB Club on Monday, the former national championship winning coach is happy with where his life is at. According to KnoxNews reporter Mike Wilson, Urban was not asked about a specific job, but shutdown the notion he wants to return.

“I am good, I never really took a day off,” Urban Meyer said. “People, when I say that, they scratch their head. I am like I never took a day off. I had some health stuff go on. I became addicted to sleeping pills. I was just a maniac worker. … So no. No desire.”

There was one report earlier in the month that noted Urban Meyer was interested in the Michigan State job. But the former Ohio State coach seems content with his job as an analyst for FOX, and their Big Noon Kickoff, which has him working one or two days a week.

After retiring from the college ranks at Ohio State, he returned to the sidelines as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. This only lasted thirteen games, as the Jaguars fired Meyer.

In terms of finding talent in college football, and NIL, Urban Meyer says it’s never been harder for coaches in this business right now.

“It has never been harder I am telling you right now,” Urban Meyer said at the Knoxville QB club. “Every coach, every player has an agent. Think about that. Remember those days? Maybe a coordinator every once in a while had an agent. There is nothing wrong with agents. They’re great.

“But when I am the head coach having to deal with a high school player that (says) meet with my agent first. I am going I want to meet with your family because you are talking about recruiting and other stuff.”

I don’t blame Meyer for not wanting to get back into college football. I’m still skeptical that he won’t coach again. It would have to be the perfect job, at the perfect time for Meyer.

We’ll see which jobs open up over the next few seasons, and if Urban is intrigued.