Urban Meyer Calls Jim Harbaugh Punishment ‘Insanity’

When it comes to football coaching scandals, few are more qualified to discuss the topic than Urban Meyer.

Appearing on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday, the former coach shared his thoughts on Michigan’s sign-stealing operation and the suspension of head coach Jim Harbaugh.

“This is insanity,” Meyer said. “You have two teams playing for a conference championship, potentially a national championship. Your head coach is eight miles away. I don’t put it past them to helicopter in here, to come in a parachute in the first quarter. It’s insanity.”

Feels good to be home, eh @CoachUrbanMeyer?! 🫶🌰 pic.twitter.com/m8DK1P0e7i — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) October 21, 2023

Harbaugh’s program is engulfed in accusations it was running an incredibly complex and detailed sign stealing operation. On Friday, the Big Ten announced it would suspend the Wolverines’ head coach for the rest of the regular season.

But, following his suspension, Harbaugh filed an emergency motion against the Big Ten Conference and commissioner Tony Petitti. This motion seeks an emergency temporary restraining order along with a preliminary injunction.

Harbaugh was hoping the judge would grant him a TRO before Saturday’s game, but that didn’t happen.

All this over sign stealing? Meyer would never.

“I’ve heard people say ‘Everyone does it,'” Meyer said. “I’ve never heard of that in my career.”

Then again, few can live up to the ethical standards of the great Urban Meyer.

Urban Meyer Knows A Think Or Two About Scandals

As head coach of the Florida Gators, Meyer faced an extended investigation after it was discovered he had given certain players preferential treatment with what he referred to as the “circle of trust.” Being part of this circle meant that Meyer would reportedly provide preferential treatment — like hiding positive drug tests.

Also, a whopping 31 of his players were arrested during his six years as the Gators’ coach.

So then he brought his baggage to Ohio State. In 2018, Meyer went on administrative leave after reports surfaced that he knew about spousal abuse allegations against assistant coach Zach Smith.

And then, of course, there was his brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he kicked his players at practice and opted for groping women in bars instead of catching the team plane.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

So it’s unsurprising that Meyer believes Michigan’s scandal will actually be a good thing for the program. And he predicted (accurately) that Penn State would fall victim to a fired up Wolverines team.

“Huge advantage Wolverines. Huge,” Meyer said. “Everybody wants to coach an angry team. A pissed off team. You know what the Wolverines are? They’re that. They are going to play with anger, they are going to play with motivation. I’m a little worried about the Nittany Lions with that team.”

No. 2 Michigan defeated Penn State 24-15 Saturday to advance to 10-0 on the season. Harbaugh will get an in-person hearing Friday, Nov. 17, to determine if he can return to the sideline.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.