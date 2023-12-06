UNLV-Dayton Wednesday Night Basketball Game Cancelled After Shooting On UNLV Campus

Videos by OutKick
A tragic event unfolded on Wednesday afternoon as an active shooter opened fire on the campus of UNLV. The UNLV men’s basketball team was scheduled to play at Dayton on Wednesday night.
However, in light of the events, Dayton decided not to move forward with the contest. The team posted a statement on X (formerly Twitter).
In addition, University of Dayton President Eric Spina posted his own statement saying that the university is prepared to support UNLV members who had traveled to Dayton for the game.
FOX 5 in Las Vegas reports that three victims suffered unknown injuries, while the shooter is dead.
Last November, a shooting occurred on the campus of University of New Mexico which led to the cancellation of a basketball game between UNM and New Mexico State.
OutKick will update this story as we get more details.
