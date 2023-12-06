UNLV-Dayton Wednesday Night Basketball Game Cancelled After Shooting On UNLV Campus

Videos by OutKick

A tragic event unfolded on Wednesday afternoon as an active shooter opened fire on the campus of UNLV. The UNLV men’s basketball team was scheduled to play at Dayton on Wednesday night.

However, in light of the events, Dayton decided not to move forward with the contest. The team posted a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Due to the tragic events unfolding on UNLV’s campus, tonight's men's basketball contest between UNLV and the University of Dayton will not be played. Further information will be released when available. We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers. — Dayton Basketball (@DaytonMBB) December 6, 2023

In addition, University of Dayton President Eric Spina posted his own statement saying that the university is prepared to support UNLV members who had traveled to Dayton for the game.

Our hearts go out to the entire UNLV community as they deal with this tragedy. We pray for healing and strength for UNLV students, faculty, and staff, along with the first responders and their entire community. UD stands ready to support UNLV personnel who've traveled to Dayton. — Eric F. Spina (@DaytonPrezSpina) December 6, 2023

FOX 5 in Las Vegas reports that three victims suffered unknown injuries, while the shooter is dead.

Praying for UNLV, this bigger then basketball 🙏🏼 — Koby Brea (@kobybrea) December 6, 2023

Last November, a shooting occurred on the campus of University of New Mexico which led to the cancellation of a basketball game between UNM and New Mexico State.

OutKick will update this story as we get more details.