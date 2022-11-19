New Mexico-New Mexico State Basketball Game Postponed After UNM Campus Homicide, Reportedly Involving NMSU Player

Saturday night’s scheduled basketball game between the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State has been postponed due to a homicide on New Mexico’s campus, according to multiple reports.

According to an incident report posted on New Mexico’s Department of Public Safety website, “State Police investigators learned that at about 3:00 am there was an altercation between a 19-year-old male and a 21-year-old male.

“During the altercation, both individuals sustained gunshot wounds,” the report continues. “The 19-year-old was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator and the 21-year-old male was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known. The 19-year-old will not be identified until the next of kin has been properly notified.”

New Mexico State Police assists APD officers in investigating a deadly overnight shooting at Coronado Hall Dorms on the UNM Campus. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Stephen Wagner of the “Las Cruces Sun-News” is reporting that the 21-year-old referenced is a member of New Mexico State’s basketball team. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman has also confirmed that to be the case.

Multiple sources have confirmed to the Sun-News that the 21-year-old referred to in the incident report is a NMSU men’s basketball player. pic.twitter.com/X0FaQpQxHS — Stephen Wagner (@stephenwag22) November 19, 2022

New Mexico State game at New Mexico today has been postponed due to a shooting on campus involving a New Mexico State player, source told @Stadium. More details coming. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 19, 2022

According to the Albuquerque Journal, “The university issued two ‘urgent’ alerts overnight, the first one at 3:30 a.m. notifying the campus community of an ongoing police investigation on the main campus and the second one at 4:15 a.m. saying there was no continuing threat to the UNM community.”

This is a developing story, stay with OutKick for the latest.