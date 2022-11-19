New Mexico-New Mexico State Basketball Game Postponed After UNM Campus Homicide, Reportedly Involving NMSU Player

Saturday night’s scheduled basketball game between the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State has been postponed due to a homicide on New Mexico’s campus, according to multiple reports.
According to an incident report posted on New Mexico’s Department of Public Safety website, “State Police investigators learned that at about 3:00 am there was an altercation between a 19-year-old male and a 21-year-old male.
“During the altercation, both individuals sustained gunshot wounds,” the report continues. “The 19-year-old was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator and the 21-year-old male was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known. The 19-year-old will not be identified until the next of kin has been properly notified.”
Stephen Wagner of the “Las Cruces Sun-News” is reporting that the 21-year-old referenced is a member of New Mexico State’s basketball team. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman has also confirmed that to be the case.
According to the Albuquerque Journal, “The university issued two ‘urgent’ alerts overnight, the first one at 3:30 a.m. notifying the campus community of an ongoing police investigation on the main campus and the second one at 4:15 a.m. saying there was no continuing threat to the UNM community.”
This is a developing story, stay with OutKick for the latest.
