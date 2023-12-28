University Of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Fired After ‘Sexy Happy Couple’ OF Account Discovered

Videos by OutKick

For those wondering, producing and starring in pornographic videos with your wife on OnlyFans, and being the chancellor of a university are two things that don’t mix well.

Dr. Joe Gow found this out on Wednesday evening when the Wisconsin Board of Regents voted to terminate him as chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. The closed-door vote came after the discovery of an OnlyFans account run by Gow and his wife Carmen Wilson.

University of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman wrote in a statement following the vote, “Upon my recommendation, the UW Board of Regents today terminated Dr. Joe Gow from his position as chancellor of UW-La Crosse effective immediately.”

“In recent days, we learned of specific conduct by Dr. Gow that has subjected the university to significant reputational harm,” the statement continued. “His actions were abhorrent.”

Gow didn’t exactly attempt to hide his afterhours activity. He and his wife are operating several social media accounts with the handle “SexyHappyCouple.” This includes a YouTube channel, where the couple cooks vegan meals with porn stars.

Over on X, their account serves as advertising for their adult content. The bio reads, “Passionate plant-powered couple cooking, conversing, and shooting with top adult video stars. Visit our LoyalFans and OnlyFans sites for fully explicit scenes!”

Dr. Joe Gow Disagrees With The Decision To Terminate Him For His Adult Content

Gow, who was already preparing to step down as chancellor at the end of the year and transition into a faculty job, doesn’t agree with the termination. He believes it’s an overreaction on the part of the regents and claims they’re not living up to their commitment to free speech.

“My wife and I live in a country where we have a First Amendment,” he said. “We’re dealing with consensual adult sexuality. The regents are overreacting. They’re certainly not adhering to their own commitment to free speech or the First Amendment.”

That’s an interesting take on the situation. As is Gow’s belief that had he been able to attend a hearing on the matter, he would have been able to get the regents onboard with his OnlyFans activity.

“I got an email last night saying I was terminated,” Gow said. “I wish I would have had the opportunity to have a hearing. When reasonable people understand what my wife and I are creating, it calms them down.”

This wasn’t the former chancellor’s first time running into porn-related issues on the campus. In 2018 he paid porn star Nina Harley a $5,000 honorarium to speak during an event at the campus.

Gow was denied a raise that year as a result of that decision. The discovery of his OnlyFans not only had him fired as chancellor, it’s put his transition back to a faculty role in jeopardy as well.

Gow’s been placed on administrative leave and the University of Wisconsin President says he plans on filing a complaint with the interim chancellor over his status as a tenured faculty member.

Suddenly his calendar has been freed up to continue his vegan cooking show and erotic activities. He’ll have to wait for the interim chancellor to decide how free.