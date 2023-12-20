‘South Park’ Drops X-Rated Special Roasting OnlyFans And Logan Paul: REVIEW

Videos by OutKick

“South Park” dropped an absolutely outrageous and incredible special Wednesday.

The legendary comedy show released “South Park (Not Suitable For Children)” with two main targets in mind:

OnlyFans and Logan Paul.

Everyone knows the animated series never holds back. Whether it’s religion, politics, social commentary or literally anything else you can imagine, “South Park” does a great job of skewering everyone and everything.

It’s no different with the latest Paramount+ special.

“South Park (Not Suitable For Children)” is hilarious.

The premise of the special revolves around kids desperately wanting to drink a fiction drink called Cred. It’s clearly mocking Logan Paul’s PRIME.

The kids in South Park must get their hands on the drink in order to prove how cool they are to everyone at school. I’m an old man and absolutely don’t understand why anyone, especially kids, would drink sugary drinks, but PRIME is very popular. It’s also drawn plenty of scorn and even attention from the government.

However, the roasting of Logan Paul as a devious influencer pumping out Cred to kids desperate to fit in is just part of the episode.

The new ‘SOUTH PARK’ special parodys the PRIME hydration drink and Logan Paul.



Now streaming on Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/BpoHtuSl5Q — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 20, 2023

The real meat is the OnlyFans section. The school discovers a teacher is making $10,000 a week on the adult porn website. Why? She’s not making much money as a teacher and needs to supplement her income. It’s a story we’ve heard many times before.

Randy quickly comes up with a plan of his own. Start filming graphic videos with his genitals exposed in order to make extra money on OnlyFans.

I can’t stress this enough. There are VERY graphic scenes in this “South Park” special. In fact, I’m not sure I’ve seen anything like it before on the show.

Do not under any situation let your kids watch this special. The amount of nudity in it is absolutely pornographic, which is where the title stems from.

Eventually, Randy’s wife Sharon decides she’s going to start her own OnlyFans to prove to him how absurd the whole thing is.

It takes her no time at all to become more popular than him. “South Park (Not Suitable For Children)” does an incredible job at poking fun at how women are clearly the only creators OnlyFans can really boost. Everyone’s about equality in pay…..unless it’s porn and other adult entertainment options.

“South Park (Not Suitable for Children)” is outstanding. (Photo Credit: Paramount+)

The special winds down with a clear message about how influencers and social media are simply tools used to manipulate people. That, of course, is 100% true. Top to bottom (no pun intended), just an insanely hilarious special that I can’t recommend enough. Just don’t let your kids anywhere near it……which is the entire message. If you’ve seen it, then shoot me your thoughts on it at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.