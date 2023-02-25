University of North Carolina Bans Woke ‘Diversity’ Statements from Hiring Process

Videos by OutKick

Woke culture took a huge loss with a recent announcement by the University of North Carolina.

The board of the major university took major steps to prevent certain diversity, equity and inclusion requirements from being considered during the hiring process.

According to Fox News, the Board of Governors is specifically banning so called “DEI statements.”

The board said the university “shall neither solicit nor require an employee or applicant for academic admission or employment to affirmatively ascribe to or opine about beliefs, affiliations, ideals, or principles regarding matters of contemporary political debate or social action as a condition to admission, employment, or professional advancement,” according to the report. An employee or applicant also can’t “be solicited or required to describe his or her actions in support of, or in opposition to, such beliefs, affiliations, ideals, or principles.”

This is a tremendous win for sanity, common sense, and a massive blow to woke efforts to ensure ideological conformity.

Academic Building at the Campus of the University of North Carolina. (Getty Images)

Woke Culture Demands Unyielding Compliance

These changes are long overdue, and extremely necessary to protect academic freedom.

Employees or professors who don’t agree with nonsensical woke “equity” culture have likely been denied opportunities or been unnecessarily concerned about their futures.

Thankfully, some are fighting back against the takeover of far left ideology and forced compliance statements.

The University of North Carolina has become a battleground for campus ideological debates. They recently opened a School for Civic Life and Leadership which may try to level the playing field between woke culture and common sense.

But far left ideology is so ingrained in campus life that even a modicum of balance is seen as “uncomfortable,’ according to university leadership.

“We are working to support a culture of respect, debate, and discovery. It won’t be easy and will often feel simply uncomfortable,” Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said.

This is the only way to reverse the absurd encroachment of woke ideology into higher education. It’s quite literally anti-American to require statements of loyalty to a certain set of political beliefs before being hired or promoted.

Yet that’s exactly what’s happened as the far left has increasingly taken over major institutions.

Thankfully, announcements like this show that there will be push back against compelled speech. Hopefully it’s the first of many more universities abandoning the inexcusable absurdity of “DEI statements.”