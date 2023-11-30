University of Minnesota Duluth Football Player Suffers Fatal Cardiac Arrest During Workout

Videos by OutKick

A University of Minnesota Duluth senior football player shockingly died after collapsing amid a weight training session at the university. Bulldogs defensive end Reed Ryan, 22, died on Tuesday — a week after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Ryan received medical attention at Essentia Health in Duluth following the Nov. 21 incident.

UMD Bulldog Family, College Football Community Mourns the Passing of Reed Ryan



Story: https://t.co/NS7J6zPkUN pic.twitter.com/rjrZRkxlKF — UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) November 29, 2023

Ryan played his first season for the Bulldogs last year. He recorded seven solo tackles in his debut year for UMD. Ryan transferred from North Dakota State, spending three years with the Bison program.

The university and head football coach Curt Wiese released statements on the player’s sudden passing, which comes amid a spree of cases involving sudden, and fatal, health issues among younger athletes.

Details on Reed Ryan’s passing announced that the young football player suffered from a congenital heart condition unknown to his family.

“Reed aspired to be better every day at whatever task was at hand,” Wiese said in a statement posted Wednesday.

“He helped bring out the best in others with his positive attitude, infectious smile, and genuine care for the people around him. We were fortunate to have Reed on our team, and he made our program, our department, and our community a better place in a short period of time. Reed will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on forever.”

UMD athletic director Forrest Karr released a statement on Ryan’s passing.

“Reed had a positive impact on so many and we are deeply saddened by his passing,” Karr shared. “Reed was a kind, caring and thoughtful young man who enjoyed bringing people together. He grew up in my hometown and was beloved by those who knew him in Waunakee, Fargo, Duluth, and beyond.”

Rest in Peace.