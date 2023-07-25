Bronny James Is The Second USC Basketball Player In The Last Year To Suffer Cardiac Arrest During Practice

Videos by OutKick

Bronny James suffering from cardiac arrest during a workout at USC on Monday makes him the second Trojans basketball player to collapse since July 1, 2022. Seven-footer Vince Iwuchukwu suffered from cardiac arrest during practice last Summer to which trainers immediately responded by administering CPR.

Coley Harvey of ESPN noted that head coach Any Enfield was in the gym during Iwuchukwu’s scare and ran to a nearby AED, which was connected to the big man in swift fashion.

Enfield later said the AED was connected to Iwuchukwu within a minute of him going down. Iwuchukwu ultimately regained consciousness while still on the floor. Several months later, the freshman returned to play, appearing in 14 games. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) July 25, 2023

“I felt like in a deep slumber. I felt like in a void. Things in that void I can’t really describe, but it was definitely something,” Iwuchukwu told Rivals in February while reflecting on his incident. Iwuchuckwu, now a rising sophomore, appeared in 14 games for USC last season averaging just under 14 minutes per game.

While details about Bronny James’ cardiac arrest are unclear, a family spokesperson did provide a statement explaining that he is in stable condition after being admitted into the ICU for an unknown period of time after collapsing on Monday morning.

Bronny, LeBron James’ oldest child, is entering his freshman year at USC as a consensus four-star recruit.

At this time LeBron has not addressed his son’s accident or said anything about his current health status