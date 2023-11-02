University Of Miami Student Dressed As A Banana Arrested For Taking Out His Own Banana To Relieve Self On Sidewalk

Videos by OutKick

Attempting to flee police in a banana costume is a move that on paper sounds like it should work. A college student visiting Key West over the weekend proved it was more difficult than it sounds. His attempt to slip out of officers’ grasp dressed as a banana was unsuccessful.

According to the police report, an officer from the Key West Police Department was flagged down about a “white male in a banana costume urinating on the side of a building.” The banana in question turned out to be 20-year-old Kyle Mortimer.

University of Miami student Kyle Mortimer arrested in a banana costume for peeing in public (Image Credit: Key West Police Department)

Mortimer, who is originally from Massachusetts, currently attends the University of Miami. When officers found him, he had taken his own banana out and was peeing on the sidewalk directly across the street from several porta potties.

When the officer identified himself and told Mortimer to stop urinating on the sidewalk, he immediately took off. Another officer told the fleeing banana to stop. Rather than comply, the banana started zig zagging to prevent the officer from catching him.

The zig zagging didn’t work and the officer was able to grab him by the peel, but not for long. The slippery banana was able to twist away from the officer.

If You’re Going To Get Arrested Doing So Dressed As A Banana Isn’t A Bad Idea

That’s when the original officer was finally able to grab the banana and pin him up against a wall. Another attempt to break free resulted in the officer utilizing a leg sweep to get the slippery banana on the ground.

The police report states that once on the ground, Mortimer “interlaced his fingers and held them tightly together” to avoid being placed in cuffs. The move didn’t work and the officers were eventually able to handcuff the urinating banana.

Mortimer was then walked – in his banana costume – to city hall by police. He was processed and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

There were a couple of opportunities here for Mortimer to avoid being arrested. For starters he could have simply used one of the several porta potties he was standing near.

That or he could have taken the banana costume off and thrown it on the ground in front of the officers. One of the many life lessons learned from playing Mario Kart is that a banana peel can take out anything.