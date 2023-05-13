University of Colorado Wants Everyone to Assume People Are Transgender Until Told Otherwise

Videos by OutKick

Universities have unquestioningly embraced radical transgender activism, with the latest example coming from the University of Colorado.

The university’s pronouns guide, reported on by the Free Beacon, is a masterclass of absurdity.

And it essentially tells readers to assume that everyone is transgender or non-binary until proven otherwise.

“It is never safe to assume someone’s gender and living a life where people will naturally assume the correct pronouns for you is a privilege that not everyone experiences,” the guide explains.

It gets worse.

“Sometimes people just don’t want to share their pronouns and that’s fine,” says the guide. “Usually it’s safe to use they/them/theirs unless that person tells you otherwise.”

That’s right, when you see a man or woman is public, top ranked universities believe you should assume that person is transgender until they correct you.

And of course, using the incorrect pronouns is an unspeakable mistake.

According to the guide, it’s “not only an act of oppression but can also be considered an act of violence.”

Aerial View of the University of Colorado in Boulder. (Getty Images)

Transgender Activists Achieve Universal Compliance

As always, this reveals yet again the depths to which formerly reputable institutions have fallen.

Despite the fact that they’re in a substantial minority in the general public.

The University issued a statement to the Free Beacon, saying that while the guide was created by students, they support its message.

UC Boulder “recognizes that misgendering people, whether intentionally or not, can cause harm and feelings of disrespect and exclusion,” the statement says.

The complete capture of the entire educational industrial complex by transgender activism is awe-inspiring.

In just a matter of years, administrators, professors, students, virtually every part of education has completely accepted all facets of activist demands.

According to them, it’s now “violence” and “oppression” to refer to someone as a “he” or “she” without their consent.

The vast majority of Americans reject this level of extremist behavior. But universities are too cowardly to stand up for sanity and common sense, afraid of upsetting the transgender activist community.

Until they have the backbone to contradict these types of absurdist guidelines, they’ll sink further and further into irrelevance.