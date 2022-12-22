Undrafted Washington Commanders Player Breaks Down After Pro Bowl Selection: Video

If you think being selected to the NFL’s Pro Bowl no longer matters, think again.

Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves proved as much upon receiving news of the honor from head coach Ron Rivera.

Reaves, undrafted out of South Alabama in 2018, broke down when Rivera informed him that he’d been recognized as one of the NFL’s best at his position.

Pro Bowl selections are voted on by fans, players and coaches. Reaves earned the nod for his outstanding play on special teams.

Watch Rivera deliver the news Wednesday. Then take a look around to see who’s cutting onions…

Commanders coach Ron Rivera delivered Pro Bowl news to four players.

Reaves’ Mom Passed Away On Thanksgiving Day 2021

As Reaves fought back tears, Rivera told the special teams ace: “You earned it young man. Everything you’ve done and I know your mom would be proud.”

She certainly would be. Reaves is arguably the most integral part of Washington’s special teams coverage units. He enters the weekend with 17 tackles and has appeared in all 14 Commanders games, aiding in Washington’s 7-6 record.

Reaves acknowledged his mother and the special moment in a late Wednesday tweet:

Momma you’ve been working! Thank you to the fans, my teammates, family, and the city of Pensacola! ❤️ Delayed not denied!!! https://t.co/5S45lc3HHX — Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) December 22, 2022

Four Washington Commanders Were Selected To Pro Bowl

26-year-old Reaves was among four Commanders players to earn the honor. He joined wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, and punter Tress Way. All four players received the news along with a hug and a smile from Rivera. But no one was as emotional as Reaves.

Making the moment even better was the reaction of each of Reaves’ teammates when they were told the former practice squad player, who had been cut four times, made the Pro Bowl.

Upon hearing Reaves got the nod, Tress Way pleaded Rivera to pull Reaves from his defensive meeting to deliver the news – Rivera planned to do so after the meeting. “Oh hell, no. Pull him out of that, man,” Way insisted. “Are you kidding me?”

Way then told Ron Rivera: “I want to be here when you tell him. I’ll hide but…can I be here when you tell Reaves?”

McLaurin had a similar reaction. Upon being told his teammate Jeremy Reaves was headed to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium as a Pro Bowler, McLaurin responded in part: “That’s what’s up. He deserves it.”

Jeremy Reaves of the Washington Commanders earned his first career Pro Bowl nod Wednesday. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images).

Reaves Will Participate In A Different Type Of Pro Bowl

In lieu of an actual Pro Bowl game this season, Reaves and his fellow Pro Bowlers will be competing in “The Pro Bowl Games,” in early February. Players will compete in various skills competitions throughout the week before concluding with a flag football game.

Washington’s quartet of Pro Bowl players visit San Francisco this Saturday, Christmas Eve. Kickoff is slated for 4:05 pm EST.

