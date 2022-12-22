NFL Reveals Full Rosters For 2022 Pro Bowl

Let the snub talk begin!
The NFL released their complete NFC / AFC rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl on Wednesday, with the Philadelphia Eagles leading all teams with eight selections and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the bottom of the barrel with zero players selected.
Staying in the NFC East — according to PFF — 21 of the NFC’s 44 Pro Bowlers hail from the formerly disgraced division. Shout out to the Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders and Giants.
See the full list of players per position below and let us know who you think should’ve made the cut:
Quarterbacks
NFC
Jalen Hurts — Philadelphia Eagles
Geno Smith — Seattle Seahawks
Kirk Cousins — Minnesota Vikings
AFC
Patrick Mahomes — Kansas City Chiefs
Josh Allen — Buffalo Bills
Joe Burrow — Cincinnati Bengals
Running Backs
NFC
Saquon Barkley — New York Giants
Tony Pollard — Dallas Cowboys
Miles Sanders — Philadelphia Eagles
AFC
Nick Chubb — Cleveland Browns
Josh Jacobs — Las Vegas Raiders
Derrick Henry — Tennessee Titans
Fullbacks
NFC
Kyle Juszczyk — San Francisco 49ers
AFC
Patrick Ricard — Baltimore Ravens
Wide Receivers
NFC
Justin Jefferson — Minnesota Vikings
A.J. Brown — Philadelphia Eagles
CeeDee Lamb — Dallas Cowboys
Terry McLaurin — Washington Commanders
AFC
Tyreek Hill — Miami Dolphins
Stefon Diggs — Buffalo Bills
Davante Adams — Las Vegas Raiders
Ja’Marr Chase — Cincinnati Bengals
Tight Ends
NFC
George Kittle — San Francisco 49ers
TJ Hockenson — Detroit Lions
AFC
Travis Kelce — Kansas City Chiefs
Mark Andrews — Baltimore Ravens
Defensive Ends
NFC
Nick Bosa — San Francisco 49ers
Brian Burns — Carolina Panthers
Demarcus Lawrence — Dallas Cowboys
AFC
Myles Garrett — Cleveland Browns
Maxx Crosby — Las Vegas Raiders
Trey Hendrickson — Cincinnati Bengals
Centers
NFC
Jason Kelce — Philadelphia Eagles
Frank Ragnow — Detroit Lions
AFC
Creed Humphrey — Kansas City Chiefs
Mitch Morse — Buffalo Bills
Guards
NFC
Zack Martin — Dallas Cowboys
Landon Dickerson — Philadelphia Eagles
Chris Lindstrom — Atlanta Falcons
AFC
Joel Bitonio — Cleveland Browns
Quenton Nelson — Indianapolis Colts
Joe Thuney — Kansas City Chiefs
Tackles
NFC
Trent Williams — San Francisco 49ers
Lane Johnson — Philadelphia Eagles
Tristan Wirfs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC
Laremy Tunsil — Houston Texans
Terron Armstead — Miami Dolphins
Orlando Brown — Kansas City Chiefs
Interior Linemen
NFC
Aaron Donald — Los Angeles Rams
Jonathan Allen — Washington Commanders
Dexter Lawrence — New York Giants
AFC
Chris Jones — Kansas City Chiefs
Quinnen Williams — New York Jets
Jeffery Simmons — Tennessee Titans
Inside / Middle Linebackers
NFC
Fred Warner — San Francisco 49ers
Demario Davis — New Orleans Saints
AFC
Roquan Smith — Chicago Bears
CJ Mosley — New York Jets
Outside Linebackers
NFC
Micah Parson — Dallas Cowboys
Za’Darius Smith — Minnesota Vikings
Haason Reddick — Philadelphia Eagles
AFC
Matt Judon — New England Patriots
Khalil Mack — Los Angeles Chargers
TJ Watt — Pittsburgh Steelers
Cornerbacks
NFC
Darius Slay — Philadelphia Eagles
Trevon Diggs — Dallas Cowboys
Tariq Woolen — Seattle Seahawks
Jaire Alexander — Green Bay Packers
AFC
Sauce Gardner — New York Jets
Pat Surtain II — Denver Broncos
Marlon Humphrey — Baltimore Ravens
Xavien Howard — Miami Dolphins
Free Safeties
NFC
Quandre Diggs — Seattle Seahawks
AFC
Minkah Fitzpatrick — Pittsburgh Steelers
Strong Safeties
NFC
Budda Baker — Arizona Cardinals
Talanda Hufanga — San Francisco 49ers
AFC
Derwin James — Los Angeles Chargers
Jordan Poyer — Buffalo Bills
Special Teamers
NFC
Andrew DePaola — Minnesota Vikings
Kavontae Turpin — Dallas Cowboys
Jeremy Reaves — Washington Commanders
AFC
Morgan Cox — Tennessee Titans
Devin Duvernay — Baltimore Ravens
Justin Hardee — New York Jets
Punters / Placekickers
NFC
Tress Way — Washington Commanders
Jason Myers — Seattle Seahawks
AFC
Tommy Townshend — Kansas City Chiefs
Justin Tucker — Baltimore Ravens
