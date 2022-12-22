NFL Reveals Full Rosters For 2022 Pro Bowl

Let the snub talk begin!

The NFL released their complete NFC / AFC rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl on Wednesday, with the Philadelphia Eagles leading all teams with eight selections and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the bottom of the barrel with zero players selected.

Staying in the NFC East — according to PFF — 21 of the NFC’s 44 Pro Bowlers hail from the formerly disgraced division. Shout out to the Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders and Giants.

See the full list of players per position below and let us know who you think should’ve made the cut:

Quarterbacks

NFC

Jalen Hurts — Philadelphia Eagles

Geno Smith — Seattle Seahawks

Kirk Cousins — Minnesota Vikings

AFC

Patrick Mahomes — Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Allen — Buffalo Bills

Joe Burrow — Cincinnati Bengals

Running Backs

NFC

Saquon Barkley — New York Giants

Tony Pollard — Dallas Cowboys

Miles Sanders — Philadelphia Eagles

AFC

Nick Chubb — Cleveland Browns

Josh Jacobs — Las Vegas Raiders

Derrick Henry — Tennessee Titans

Fullbacks

NFC

Kyle Juszczyk — San Francisco 49ers

AFC

Patrick Ricard — Baltimore Ravens

Wide Receivers

NFC

Justin Jefferson — Minnesota Vikings

A.J. Brown — Philadelphia Eagles

CeeDee Lamb — Dallas Cowboys

Terry McLaurin — Washington Commanders

AFC

Tyreek Hill — Miami Dolphins

Stefon Diggs — Buffalo Bills

Davante Adams — Las Vegas Raiders

Ja’Marr Chase — Cincinnati Bengals

Tight Ends

NFC

George Kittle — San Francisco 49ers

TJ Hockenson — Detroit Lions

AFC

Travis Kelce — Kansas City Chiefs

Mark Andrews — Baltimore Ravens

Defensive Ends

NFC

Nick Bosa — San Francisco 49ers

Brian Burns — Carolina Panthers

Demarcus Lawrence — Dallas Cowboys

AFC

Myles Garrett — Cleveland Browns

Maxx Crosby — Las Vegas Raiders

Trey Hendrickson — Cincinnati Bengals

Centers

NFC

Jason Kelce — Philadelphia Eagles

Frank Ragnow — Detroit Lions

AFC

Creed Humphrey — Kansas City Chiefs

Mitch Morse — Buffalo Bills

Guards

NFC

Zack Martin — Dallas Cowboys

Landon Dickerson — Philadelphia Eagles

Chris Lindstrom — Atlanta Falcons

AFC

Joel Bitonio — Cleveland Browns

Quenton Nelson — Indianapolis Colts

Joe Thuney — Kansas City Chiefs

Tackles

NFC

Trent Williams — San Francisco 49ers

Lane Johnson — Philadelphia Eagles

Tristan Wirfs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC

Laremy Tunsil — Houston Texans

Terron Armstead — Miami Dolphins

Orlando Brown — Kansas City Chiefs

Interior Linemen

NFC

Aaron Donald — Los Angeles Rams

Jonathan Allen — Washington Commanders

Dexter Lawrence — New York Giants

AFC

Chris Jones — Kansas City Chiefs

Quinnen Williams — New York Jets

Jeffery Simmons — Tennessee Titans

Inside / Middle Linebackers

NFC

Fred Warner — San Francisco 49ers

Demario Davis — New Orleans Saints

AFC

Roquan Smith — Chicago Bears

CJ Mosley — New York Jets

Outside Linebackers

NFC

Micah Parson — Dallas Cowboys

Za’Darius Smith — Minnesota Vikings

Haason Reddick — Philadelphia Eagles

AFC

Matt Judon — New England Patriots

Khalil Mack — Los Angeles Chargers

TJ Watt — Pittsburgh Steelers

Cornerbacks

NFC

Darius Slay — Philadelphia Eagles

Trevon Diggs — Dallas Cowboys

Tariq Woolen — Seattle Seahawks

Jaire Alexander — Green Bay Packers

AFC

Sauce Gardner — New York Jets

Pat Surtain II — Denver Broncos

Marlon Humphrey — Baltimore Ravens

Xavien Howard — Miami Dolphins

Free Safeties

NFC

Quandre Diggs — Seattle Seahawks

AFC

Minkah Fitzpatrick — Pittsburgh Steelers

Strong Safeties

NFC

Budda Baker — Arizona Cardinals

Talanda Hufanga — San Francisco 49ers

AFC

Derwin James — Los Angeles Chargers

Jordan Poyer — Buffalo Bills

Special Teamers

NFC

Andrew DePaola — Minnesota Vikings

Kavontae Turpin — Dallas Cowboys

Jeremy Reaves — Washington Commanders

AFC

Morgan Cox — Tennessee Titans

Devin Duvernay — Baltimore Ravens

Justin Hardee — New York Jets

Punters / Placekickers

NFC

Tress Way — Washington Commanders

Jason Myers — Seattle Seahawks

AFC

Tommy Townshend — Kansas City Chiefs

Justin Tucker — Baltimore Ravens