Drake Maye Responds To Rumors Of Being Offered Money To Transfer

UNC QB Drake Maye says it’s complete fiction he was offered money to transfer.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi shocked college football fans when he claimed Maye had been offered at least $5 million by multiple programs to transfer.

Now, the talented passer and likely top 2024 NFL pick has responded.

Drake Maye responds to offers of money to transfer.

“Those rumors weren’t really reality … Pitt’s coach ended up putting that out there. I don’t know what that was about. You have to enter the transfer portal to talk to these schools and hear these offers. For me, I think college football is going to turn into a mess. They’re going to have to do something. There was nothing to me or my family directly offered from any of these other schools. Nothing was said or offered to the Mayes,” Maye explained to ESPN.

Drake Maye shoots down NIL rumors.

Drake Maye breaks his silence.

Ultimately, the only people who know what absolutely happened are Drake Maye, his family and then anyone who could have made an offer.

Maye says it never happened and Narduzzi’s claim is fiction. Unless concrete proof surfaces, it’s going to be pretty hard to push back on the UNC QB claiming it’s false.

It felt weird when Narduzzi made the claim. How would he even know? Furthermore, why didn’t he name the programs if it’s true? Just something to consider.

Drake Maye put up huge stats in 2022.

Having said that, Drake Maye would be worth an incredible amount of money on the open NIL market. He finished the season with 4,768 total yards of offense and 42 touchdowns.

Those are video game numbers, but he did it in real life. Drake Maye didn’t play in a game all season where he didn’t pass for at least 200 yards. He broke the 300-yard passing mark seven times.

The UNC star put up serious numbers, and could have made any top-15 team an immediate national title contender.

Drake Maye denies being offered money to leave.

Instead, he chose to stick with the Tar Heels and now claims he was never offered money to leave. Is that the truth? We’ll likely never know for sure, but for now, you’ll just have to take Drake Maye at his word.