Umps Make Bailey Ober Wash Hands; Twins Pitcher Ends Up Getting Rocked

Umpires made Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober go back into the dugout during Thursday’s game and wash his hands over sticky concerns.

After striking out six Tampa Bay Rays batters in the first three innings, Ober was checked by the umpires because they clearly didn’t believe a Major League Baseball pitcher could actually do that on sheer talent alone.

After checking his hands and glove, the umpires sent Ober to the clubhouse to wash his hands.

Before giving up the lead, umpires made Twins starter Bailey Ober wash his hands. He was perfect through three prior to this pic.twitter.com/HsEeXoTKL2 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 8, 2023

Up until that point Ober had been delivering on a variety of pitches and striking out batters left and right.

Bailey Ober, K'ing the Side in the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/anYShq3wUS — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 8, 2023

All good right?

Think again.

Upon Ober’s return things went downhill very quickly. He gave up a single, then a triple and THEN a home run. He only had one strikeout. The Twins would end up losing to the Rays 3-1 with Ober getting the loss.

Yikes.

Obviously we don’t know if his fall was because of not being able to use any foreign substance or if mentally he was thrown off his game.

CLUELESS UMPIRES

Bailey Ober is just the latest example of the umpires having no consistency regarding foreign substances. What was once centered around the use of sticky tack has now turned into almost a weekly question of the umpires making it up as they go.

Just a few days ago Marlins pitcher Eury Perez got in trouble for SWEATING too much.

The umpires just called timeout to force Marlins pitcher Eury Perez to wipe the sweat off his arms with a towel pic.twitter.com/pwb4PKll95 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 3, 2023

What’s crazy is that the rosin bag is specifically there for pitchers to use to help get a better grip when they sweat. Yet they are now being penalized for using it the way it was intended. Great job, umps!

Whether it’s Yankees pitcher Domingo German being tossed, or Mets star Max Scherzer not only being thrown out of the game but also dealt a 10-game suspension of alleged stickiness, the only thing for certain is that the ump-show is becoming a joke.