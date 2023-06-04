Videos by OutKick

Major League Baseball’s crackdown on sticky substances reached a new level on Saturday because Eury Pérez was too sweaty. Seriously.

Eury Perez was sweating while pitching. GASP! (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

When it was first announced back in March that the MLB was going to put a priority on the use of sticky substances, there wasn’t much pushback. Some of the pitchers may have been frustrated, but hitters and fans were largely in favor.

There’s no need to have someone gunk up a ball to reach ridiculous spin rates, right? Just throw the ball.

The crackdown, mostly, doesn’t effect the game in terms of length or speed. However, umpires are getting overly sensitive to any potential sticky substance.

The increased inspections of pitchers’ hands and fingers (which has led to suspensions) can get annoying, quick. Especially when it plays out like it did on Saturday.

Eury Pérez, a rookie, was called up by the Marlins on May 10. He was considered the top pitching prospect in the league entering the 2023 season and has not disappointed to this point.

The 20-year-old is sporting a 2.25 ERA through his first five starts with three wins, one loss, 11 walks and 24 strikeouts over 24 innings pitched. Pérez is off to a hot start in his young career, literally.

He was pitching at home on Saturday against the A’s. Within the first 20 pitches of his start, Pèrez was forced to hold his delivery on account of the umpires.

A timeout was called and the umpiring crew came out to talk with the pitcher. His arms, apparently, were too shiny.

The umpire was concerned that Pérez had mixed some sort of concoction with his sweat, and perhaps some rosin. He made him wipe his arms with a towel.

Pérez was sweating too much for the umpire’s liking, so the game was halted until his arms were less sweaty.

The umpires just called timeout to force Marlins pitcher Eury Perez to wipe the sweat off his arms with a towel pic.twitter.com/pwb4PKll95 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 3, 2023

Cracking down on sticky substances is one thing. Stopping a game — in the first inning — to make a sweaty pitcher wipe his arms of sweat is another. How much is too much? How far is too far?