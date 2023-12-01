UMD College Football Player Honored After Tragic, Fatal Collapse

Videos by OutKick

Reed Ryan, the 22-year-old college defensive end who died on Tuesday after a sudden collapse, will be honored by his university all weekend.

Ryan’s death shook the University of Minnesota Duluth community. The senior football player collapsed during a weightlifting session on campus last week. Ryan spent three seasons at North Dakota State before transferring to UMD for the 2023 season.

The player received medical attention at Essentia Health in Duluth — passing away a week later.

Reed suffered cardiac arrest, later connected to a congenital heart disorder, unknown to the family at the time of his passing.

This week, Bulldogs athletics will honor Reed Ryan with custom decals and ribbons, paying tribute to the late UMD player.

The Bulldogs’ hockey team is expected to wear decals, showcasing Ryan’s No. 99 jersey number. UMD’s volleyball team is expected to wear ribbons also adorned with the jersey number.

All UMD sporting events this week will also hold a moment of silence for Reed Ryan.

UMD Bulldog Family, College Football Community Mourns the Passing of Reed Ryan



As reported on OutKick, the university’s president and head football coach released statements on the player’s sudden passing.

“Reed aspired to be better every day at whatever task was at hand,” football coach Curt Wiese said in a statement posted Wednesday.

“He helped bring out the best in others with his positive attitude, infectious smile, and genuine care for the people around him. We were fortunate to have Reed on our team, and he made our program, our department, and our community a better place in a short period of time. Reed will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on forever.”

UMD athletic director Forrest Karr released a statement on Ryan’s passing.

“Reed had a positive impact on so many and we are deeply saddened by his passing,” Karr shared. “Reed was a kind, caring and thoughtful young man who enjoyed bringing people together. He grew up in my hometown and was beloved by those who knew him in Waunakee, Fargo, Duluth, and beyond.”