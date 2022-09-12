Navy Makes Big Decision On Releasing More UFO Videos

UFO fans aren’t going to get more footage of unknown objects in the sky from the United States Navy.

UFOs and UAPs have become unbelievably popular over the past several years, and ever since the famous “tic tac” video was released, people have been on the hunt for more information.

In an attempt to gain access to whatever videos the Navy might have related to UAPs and UFOs, The Black Vault filed a Freedom of Information Act request to educate the public as much as possible, but the U.S. Navy shot it down like an incoming enemy fighter jet.

Gary Cason, Deputy Director, DON FOIA/PA Program Office told The Black Vault the following in part in an official denial response:

The UAP Task Force has responded back to DNS-36 and have stated that the requested videos contain sensitive information pertaining to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) and are classified and are exempt from disclosure in their entirety under exemption 5 U.S.C. § 552 (b)(1) in accordance with Executive Order 13526 and the UAP Security Classification Guide. The release of this information will harm national security as it may provide adversaries valuable information regarding Department of Defense/Navy operations, vulnerabilities, and/or capabilities. No portions of the videos can be segregated for release.

Cason also explained to The Black Vault the reason previous videos were declassified and released is because the footage was already out there. Due to the “the amount of information in the public domain regarding these encounters, it was possible to release the files without further damage to national security,” Cason further explained.

To be clear, UFOs do not necessarily mean that there’s little green men flying around up in the sky. It doesn’t mean that at all.

All it means is there are unknown objects in the sky that we can’t identify. UFO stands for Unknown Flying Object and UAP stands for Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.

People like to think of aliens when you hear UFOs, but that’s not really the case.

What’s interesting here is the government seems to have zero interest in sharing any further information about UFOs.

What does that mean? It’s hard to say, but it does indicate there are more videos out there the public doesn’t know about. Read into that as much as you’d like.

