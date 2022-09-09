UFOs In Texas? Bizarre Lights Spotted In The Sky

Another bizarre video of unknown lights in the sky has hit the web.

Over the past few years, UFO sightings have blown up and have garnered huge public interest. With every new video that comes out, the mystery only grows deeper.

Now, we have a new video out of Texas that is pretty strange.

Elon Musk would be the guy to know the truth about UFOs! https://t.co/frxrc38TLe — OutKick (@Outkick) August 7, 2022

In a video shared by Fox 7, green lights could be seen flying in the Texas sky, and it’s definitely not clear what could have caused the situation.

Give it a look below and decide for yourself what might have been going on.

Witness Emily White told Fox 7, “It was mesmerizing, honestly. It was so silent because if it was one light, then I would have maybe thought, ‘Oh, a helicopter, a plane, something like that.’ But like there was so many of them together.”

When asked if it was a possible “close encounter,” White told the outlet, “I’ll be honest, kind of. I don’t know if I believe in all that, but, I don’t know. Maybe, I hear a lot of it in like America that that kind of things happens. I think it’s just because of like it didn’t make any noise at all, which I just thought was really odd. But, yeah, definitely, definitely felt like it was like the alien invasion or something on the way.”

Strange lights spotted in the sky in Texas. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZxjTzl–qg)

To be clear, UFO sightings have seemingly only gone up recently. In just the past several weeks, we’ve seen a pilot allegedly get a glimpse of something and a doctor in the UK also filmed something unknown in the sky.

Is this video proof UFOs exist? https://t.co/5NOr7fNDd2 — OutKick (@Outkick) July 27, 2022

Is this proof we’re not alone? Is there a possible explanation that makes sense? We might never know, but what we do know is interest in UFOs is definitely not dying down.