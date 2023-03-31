Government Refuses To Release Videos Of UFOs Being Shot Down

Videos by OutKick

The United States government has zero interest in letting the public see classified videos of UFOs being shot down.

Three unknown objects were blasted this year out of the sky by the American Air Force. One near Alaska, one over Lake Huron and one over Canada.

The United States has ruled out China as being the responsible party, but hasn’t admitted what the objects could have been. Furthermore, it’s not known whether or not any debris has been recovered. Shortly after the shoot downs, the government indicated it might not even possible to get the debris and searches were called off.

We have nuclear armed submarines that are near impossible to find, but searching Lake Huron is apparently a bridge too far.

Now, the United States government has revealed it has video footage of the UFOs being taken down, but the public can’t see it.

Government will conceal UFO shoot down videos.

“I can tell you that there is not currently any images or video footage that we can release. The imagery remains classified, and I have not received any information as to the potential timeline on a change in classification,” a Pentagon spokesperson told the Daily Mail about the status of the shoot down videos.

UFO researcher John Greenewald also attempted to get the footage through a FOIA request. His efforts were also unsuccessful because the government claims releasing the videos could reveal “intelligence activities (including covert action), intelligence sources or methods, or cryptology” and “scientific, technological, or economic matters relating to the national security,” according to the same Daily Mail report.

What were the UFOs that were shot down? (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

This decision makes zero sense.

There are only two reasons to not release the videos of the UFOs being shot down, and neither is acceptable.

First, and this is definitely the more justified one, whatever was shot down was so sinister the public simply can’t know.

It’s either alien or foreign tech so advanced that the public knowing about it might cause a panic. I put the chances of this being the reason right around 1%. Not likely at all.

The second reason, the much more plausible one, is whatever was shot down was very simple and not sinister at all. There’s been some speculation a hobby balloon was shot down. That’s never been confirmed, but if true, it would be unbelievably embarrassing.

If F-22s and other fighter jets were scrambled to blast hobby balloons, the Biden administration might not be eager to let the public know.

Now, that definitely isn’t an acceptable excuse at all. The public deserves to see the videos if that’s the case.

The third option, which I don’t find likely, is the videos would show some highly-advanced tech on America’s end. It’s possible, but not likely.

What are the UFOs that have been blown out of the sky? The government won’t release the videos of UFOs being shot down.(Photo by Lockheed Martin via Getty Images)

Know how all this could be resolved? Release the shoot down videos and be done with it. Let the public know if little green men are flying around or if the Air Force is destroying hobby balloons.