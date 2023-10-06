Nearly 2,000 UFO Sightings Reported In Maryland

Videos by OutKick

The skies over Maryland seem to be full of unexplainable objects and UFO sightings.

UFO sightings are one of the hottest topics in the country, and interest is only growing. The topic exploded with excitement after whistleblower David Grusch claimed non-human biologics had been recovered from downed craft and even implied he couldn’t rule out people had been murdered to keep the truth secret during a congressional hearing.

People can’t get enough of UFOs and aliens. What is the truth? Nobody knows, but Maryland is apparently a hotspot for UFO sightings.

Maryland has a lot of reported UFO sightings.

There have been nearly 2,000 sightings of unexplained objects in the sky, according to data from the National UFO Reporting Center (via USA Today).

The sightings include seeing “circles, ovals, triangles and diamonds” and other reports describe the objects “as a light, orb, flash, disk and fireball,” according to the same USA Today report.

While Maryland doesn’t have the most sightings (that would be California with more than 16,000), it’s weird given the fact there aren’t any major testing military sites in the region. A lot of UFO sightings in California or the southwest in general happen not too far from military testing sites.

Maryland does have Andrews Air Force Base, but that’s not exactly known for testing classified aircraft. That means you can pretty much rule out a military explanation, unlike other states.

What is going on up in the sky?

More than anything, people want answers as to what UFO/UAP sightings actually are, and nobody seems to have a good answer.

What is the truth? Are there a lot of frauds? How many sightings is the military responsible for? Are aliens among us? That’s doubtful in my opinion, and it’s also doubtful our foreign enemies are flying UFOs over our airspace undetected. Russia and China simply lack the technology.

Yet, there’s been claims unknown objects in the sky took nuclear weapons offline. That’s shocking and incredibly troubling.

Whatever is out there or whatever is responsible for all these UFO sightings will continue to generate major interest until the public gets some concrete answers. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.