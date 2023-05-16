Former Air Force Recounts Alleged UFO Attack On Nuclear Weapons Site

Videos by OutKick

Former Air Force captain Robert Salas truly believes he witnessed UFOs taking nuclear weapons offline decades ago.

Salas has maintained for years that unknown aircraft came at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana, and successfully deactivated the nuclear weapons at the location in 1967. His story isn’t new, but he’s now opened up further about the alleged situation for National Geographic’s “UFOs: Investigating The Unknown.”

The events started when people noticed the aircraft and immediately called Salas to figure out what to do. From there, the situation allegedly escalated.

“I told them, ‘Make sure nothing enters the fenced area.’ When I hung up the phone, I thought we were under attack. By who or what, I had no idea. And then we get bells and whistles going off on our control panel, and we could see the lights going from green to red all across the board meaning the missiles were inoperable now,” Salas explained.

This is a very famous UFO story.

Robert Salas’ story about UFOs taking down nuclear weapons is the stuff of legends in the UFO world.

It’s one of the most famous UFO stories in American history, and as far as the public knows, it’s never been explained – if it happened, of course.

However, Salas is hardly the only person to alleged UFOs have messed with American weapons. Former Air Force officer Robert Jacobs has claimed on the record a UFO took down a dummy warhead during a test launch.

“We watched the third stage burn out, and into the frame came something else. It flew into the frame and it shot a beam of light at the warhead. Now remember, all this stuff is flying at several thousand miles an hour. So this thing fires a beam of light at the warhead, hits it, and then it moves up… fires another beam of light… goes down and fires another beam of light, and then flies out the way it came in. And the warhead tumbles out of space,” Jacobs explained in a 2000 interview when discussing the alleged incident. There’s definitely been multiple examples of UFOs allegedly interfering with America’s weapons.

What is up in the sky?

Now, do these famous military stories mean aliens are walking among us and zipping around the sky? As I always say, it doesn’t mean that at all, and shouldn’t be treated as such.

However, where there’s smoke, there’s generally a fire. There’s countless UFO videos floating around the web, including many from the United States military.

Of course, that doesn’t mean aliens are flying them. A UFO is anything that’s not identified. Some of the stuff the public sees is classified military gear being tested.

What are UFOs? (Credit: Getty Images)

Would we test gear against our own weapons? Seems unlikely, but nothing can be ruled out. No matter what the explanation might be, it’s clear something is going on up in the sky. The fact nuclear weapons might have gone down is nothing short of shocking. Sleep well tonight!