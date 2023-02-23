Former Air Force Officer Claims UFO Took Down Missile

Videos by OutKick

A former Air Force officer claims he witnessed a UFO take down a missile.

As OutKick readers know, there’s never been more interest in recent decades in UFOs than there is right now. Ever since the Chinese spy balloon went across America, people can’t stop talking about the subject.

Three more shoot downs of unknown objects have only made the subject more intriguing. Well, former Air Force officer Robert Jacobs has one of the most shocking UFO claims we’ve ever heard.

Former Air Force officer claims UFO took down a missile.

Jacobs testified to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office that he filmed a test missile launch in California in the 1960s that was derailed by a UFO, according to the Daily Mail. The dummy warhead on the missile was destroyed by “beams” being shot at it by the UFO, according to Jacobs. The dummy warhead allegedly just fell from the sky.

“We watched the third stage burn out, and into the frame came something else. It flew into the frame and it shot a beam of light at the warhead. Now remember, all this stuff is flying at several thousand miles an hour. So this thing fires a beam of light at the warhead, hits it, and then it moves up… fires another beam of light… goes down and fires another beam of light, and then flies out the way it came in. And the warhead tumbles out of space,” Jacobs had previously explained in a 2000 interview, according to the same Daily Mail report.

The former Air Force officer also claimed the video of the UFO was viewed with two CIA agents and his boss, who later urged him to keep his mouth shut.

What is up in the sky?

If Jacobs is telling the truth, this would be one of the wildest stories we’ve ever heard about UFOs. It’d be right up there with the infamous “tic tac” video shot by aircraft from the USS Nimitz.

Now, generally speaking, we’re very rational without our UFO coverage. In fact, I’d argue you’d be hard pressed to find more fair and balanced UFO coverage online than what we do here at OutKick.

So, allow me to play devil’s advocate here for all the people who think aliens might be responsible. We do have a missile defense system here in America. Whether or not it works is a completely other question, but it does exist.

Is it possible this situation was simply a test of our very missile defense system? It’s impossible to know for sure, but it’s a possibility. What we do know is there’s been a ton of unexplained sightings. What could be behind them? Other than Chinese spy balloons, drones or hobby balloons, I’m not sure we can put much credibility into any theory.

What are UFOs? (Credit: Getty Images)

Fortunately for all of you, we will continue monitoring all the UFO coverage as we have it. Hopefully, we don’t get any missiles shot down until then.