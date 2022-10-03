Aliens Among Us? Mysterious Lights Spotted In The Sky Near Sacramento

More UFO footage has hit the web.

As we all know, UFO sightings become more and more popular with every passing day, and whenever a new video hits the internet, it gets dissected like the Zapruder film.

Now, UFO fans have another video, and this one comes from California. In a video shared by UFO Sightings Daily, several mysterious lights could be seen floating up in the air near Sacramento last week. Give it a watch, and decide for yourself what you think was going on.

Now, it’s very important to note here that California was just recently named the best state in America for UFO sights.

Right after that, another UFO video drops from Cali. Life sure can be weird sometimes, but as I said in the article about California, I urge caution in situations like this.

It’s so easy for people to see something unexplained up in the sky and assume aliens are zipping around. That’s almost certainly not the case.

UFOs spotted near Sacramento. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6rJ2SY2_scM)

Want to know why California is the top state for UFO sights? It’s because there are military bases all over the place in the region and there’s a massive coastline with access to the ocean.

Remember, we had a lot of UFO sightings decades ago that were almost certainly just people seeing military aircraft they were unfamiliar with. Is that a possibility here? Not only can we not rule it out, I’d argue it’s the most likely answer.

What are UPAs and unknown sightings in the sky? (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6rJ2SY2_scM)

Of course, I could be wrong and a war against the aliens might happen at any moment. However, until it does, let’s not panic.