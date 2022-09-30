The Best State For UFO Sightings Makes A Lot Of Sense

California is apparently the place to be if you’re looking to spot some UFOs.

UFO sightings are all the rage these days, and the interest around UFOs and UAPs only rises with every single video that hits the web.

Now, it turns out if you want in on the action, you have to get to the Golden State.

What are UFOs? (Photo by: Photo 12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

California was ranked in a study from Lawn Love as the best state to see a UFO, and the gap between first and second place Texas is very large.

Florida, New York and Arizona rounded out the top five. Nevada, which is home to Area 51, ranked just ninth.

Are UFOs real? (Photo by: Universal History Archive/ Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

What is behind the UFO craze?

As I always say, the fact there are unknown things up in the sky doesn’t mean little green men are flying around spying us. It doesn’t mean that at all.

You know what California has? A massive naval base in San Diego with plenty of our own planes and aerial equipment and tech. The military is flying stuff all over the California coach and sky. The state being in the top spot makes a ton of sense if you just take a second to think about it.

What do we think is more likely: little aliens are zipping around or people are seeing military tech they don’t recognize? I think it’s the latter.

However, what cuts against my thinking is the fact Nevada ranked just ninth. The United States of America does a ton of military testing at Area 51, which likely explains a lot of sightings in the southwest.

What do you think UFOs are? Let us know in the comments. We’re always open to different theories here at OutKick.