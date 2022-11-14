Fighter Jet Cockpit Audio Allegedly Shows UFO Encounter

Cockpit audio from an alleged UFO encounter has been released.

In 1996, a group of Brazilian fighter jet pilots chased down multiple unknown objects flying in the sky, according to The Sun.

Now, the alleged cockpit audio from the incident is in the film “Moment of Contact,” and director James Fox released a brief clip of the wild exchange.

One of the pilots excitedly stated, “It’s not an airplane” as they witnessed multiple objects in the sky. You can check out the brief audio clip below. It’s nutty.

Includes original audio from the São Paulo control tower of a 1996 UFO event over Brazil. The Ministry of the Air Force confirms this encounter in a press conference.

📺 https://t.co/aWQxB3hHw7 pic.twitter.com/Htot6jTaV1 — James Fox (@jamescfox) November 9, 2022

It’s worth noting that this incident in 1996 in Brazil isn’t some crackpot conspiracy idea, which happens all the time with the paranormal.

The Brazilian military confirmed there was some kind of exchange in the sky with unknown craft.

Now, does the photo over the water look real? Absolutely not. That looks incredibly fake, and most authorities feel the same way, according to the same report from The Sun.

However, the cockpit audio raises a lot of questions. What could have been in the sky that multiple fighter jet pilots didn’t recognize?

This isn’t the only UFO encounter with fighter jet pilots.

The most famous UFO encounter, which doesn’t automatically mean aliens, was when Navy pilot David Fravor picked up an object known as the “tic tac” on his plane’s radar in 2004.

To this day, the public has never been told what the object was, and there’s a chance we’ll likely never know.

Now, it’s important to note as always that UFOs aren’t automatically little green aliens. We have no proof to suggest aliens are zipping around the sky.

All we know is there’s some unexplainable events. Is it mostly Chinese drones as the government wants us to believe? Absolutely not, but could it be our own tech?

That’s what my money is on.

Whatever is flying around the sky, interest has never been higher in the UFO and UAP phenomena. People want answers, and as we get more information, more questions will continue to be asked.