Reagan Cabinet Official Allegedly Cried Himself To Sleep After Learning The Truth About UFOs

A member of Ronald Reagan’s administration was allegedly so shook by the truth about UFOs that he cried himself to sleep.

Never before in modern history have UFOs been a bigger topic, and interest in the subject only grows with every passing day. The shoot down of three unknown UFOs has only sent interest skyrocketing. Now, TV producer and “Dark Skies” creator Bryce Zabel has shared a story that’s pretty rattling.

He claims he was told a member of Reagan’s administration couldn’t sleep correctly after learning the truth.

UFO stories allegedly rattled Reagan cabinet member.

Zabel said the following on “That UFO Podcast”:

Prior to, um, creating Dark Skies, I met with my partner Brent Friedman, and I didn’t know him at the time, and he told me a story about when he was an 18 year-old and he had been hired to drive a car across the United States to deliver it to someone who was in Reagan’s cabinet who lived in the neighborhood he was at and was a family friend. And that this person was the Undersecretary of the Navy in the first term, and Secretary of Energy in the second term, and that he told Brent some harrowing things, which I’m just not going to get into right now. It’s too long of a story, but suffice it to say this person felt that his very basis of reality had been challenged. That he had been briefed and the briefing wasn’t so good and I’ll just give you the one quote. He said he cried himself to sleep every night during the briefing period. Which apparently was six to eight weeks and Brett asked him why. And he said, ‘Because I have daughters and this is the world they’re going to live in.’ And that is kind of existentially disquieting, right? So, I actually believe that story to be true. I mean, I’ve looked into it and I know Brent’s truthfulness. So, I think there is a darker side to this.

UFO stories keep growing stranger and stranger.

After doing a quick search, I believe I’ve found the individual Zabel was referring to. Due to the fact he’s still alive with a family and the details aren’t a 100% concrete match, I’m not going to drop his name here.

What I will say is stories like this one aren’t even shocking at this point. In fact, I’m not sure what would be shocking.

Just yesterday, we covered the claim a UFO took down an American missile during a test. At this point, I’m not sure any UFO story could really rattle us here at OutKick.

As I’ve written many times, I don’t know what’s going on. I think the situation is likely a combination of drones, balloons, highly-advanced military tech and then certainly a portion of it is unexplainable.

I’m an open-minded guy, but that doesn’t mean I’m ready to just buy that little green aliens are flying around. However, a high-ranking government official allegedly crying himself to sleep after getting a briefing is definitely concerning to say the least. It’s definitely jarring.

Of course, I’m still not ready to declare anything with concrete certainty. Let us know in the comments what you think might be out there. We’re interested to read your theories.