UFC’s Israel Adesanya Arrested At JFK Over ‘Dangerous’ Gift

UFC star and former Middleweight champ Israel ‘Stylebender’ Adesanya almost had to fight the law after getting arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport before his flight home Wednesday afternoon.

TSA found metal knuckles in Stylebender’s luggage, prompting his arrest around 1:57 p.m. (EST) — as first reported by TMZ. Adesanya cooperated with officers after being detained by New York’s Port Authority Police Department.

Adesanya Handed an “L”

PAPD released Adesanya after sharing his account of possessing the handy weapon. The state of New York prohibits brass knuckles and categorizes their possession as a Class A misdemeanor.

Adesanya’s manager, Tim Simpson, confirmed to UFC reporter Ariel Helwani that the fighter received the brass knuckles as part of a fan’s gift and quickly surrendered the present to authorities.

Israel Adesanya was arrested at JFK airport Wednesday for allegedly possessing metal knuckles — which are illegal in New York. https://t.co/kjp9Idjkei — TMZ (@TMZ) November 16, 2022

“Israel [Adesanya] was handed a gift by a fan, which he put in his luggage,” Simpson’s statement read.

“When flagged at the airport, Israel quickly disposed of the item and cooperated with authorities. He has complied accordingly; with that, the matter was dismissed, and he is on his way home.”

Statement from @stylebender’s manager Tim Simpson on Adesanya’s incident at JFK this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/UoZE4oBoWt — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 16, 2022

It’s been a tough last week for the 33-year-old fighter.

Stylebender traveled to New York over the weekend and suffered his second career loss in the Octagon during UFC 281. He lost via fifth-round knockout to newly-named UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira.

AP last fought and defeated (via unanimous decision) Adesanya for the GLORY Middleweight title in 2017.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)