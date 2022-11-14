Drake Lost $2 Million CAD After Betting On Israel Adesanya

Drake lost a whopping $2 million (Canadian) after he placed a bet on UFC fighter Israel Adesanya.

Over the summer, Drake won $1 million after Adesanya defeated Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. He was looking to build on that win by throwing down even more Loonies on the Nigerian-New Zealander.

He wagered $2 million on Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden.

Unfortunately for the rapper’s bank account, Adesanya was dealt a fifth-round knockout.

Drake posted his losing bet slip on Instagram. Had Adesanya been able to defend his middleweight title, Drizzy would’ve made a cool $2.9 million (again, Canadian).

Drake has a storied history of occasionally bringing bad luck to anyone he cheers for or bets on, and it looks like Israel Adesanya is just the latest victim.

Earlier this year, Drake lost big when he bet on Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to win the Spanish Grand Prix.

Leclerc had a comfortable lead for 28 laps of the race before retiring with an engine issue.

Drake had $300K on Charles Leclerc to win the Spanish Grand Prix today 😳



Leclerc had a clear lead in the race but was unable to continue after an engine problem 🥴 pic.twitter.com/hPPFO9il79 — br_betting (@br_betting) May 22, 2022

Fortunately, for Drake, being out millions of dollars won’t cause him to lose any sleep. Although, the loss comes just as he’s facing a $4 million lawsuit from Condé Nast after using a fake Vogue cover to promote his album Her Loss.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle