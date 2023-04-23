UFC Octagon Girl Carly Baker Continues To Turn Up The Heat In Her Lingerie

Videos by OutKick

UFC Octagon Girl Cary Baker continues to position herself for quite the run this summer. The output has been cranked up and the internet has taken notice. She’s not at the calling her own shot level like Brittany Palmer and Arianny Celeste are, but she’s well on her way.

One sign of that is the fact that there was a UFC Fight Night event last night and we’re talking about Baker instead. Don’t get me wrong, the UFC puts on one hell of a show even if it’s not one of their big events.

UFC Octagon Girl Carly Baker introduces a round during the UFC 286 event at The O2 Arena (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Baker was just better at getting everyone’s attention. She did that with a very simple lingerie picture with a caption that read, “Night” with a black heart emoji. Her location was cleverly set to link in bio.

Thousand of likes and hundreds of comments later and the Instagram algorithm is happy. She’s pushed out to more eyeballs which increases that very valuable follower count.

Rinse and repeat on this process and you’re building a following that attracts more brand deals and clicks on the link in the bio. It’s a delicate game that is played.

Run afoul of the social media overlords with certain content and you’re sitting in the shadow banned realm. Nobody wants to end up there. Baker seems to be playing the game perfectly.

The UFC’s first Octagon Girl from Europe (Image Credit: Carly Baker/Instagram Story)

If The UFC Is In London, Carly Baker Will Likely Be There

Baker’s consistent with the content, it’s not too revealing, and there isn’t a neon link in bio sign flashing on her feed. All things that will keep her in good standing.

It wasn’t all lingerie and exclusive content focused for Baker last night. Despite overshadowing the fight night, for the causal UFC fan anyway, she did sprinkle in a little work.

In her Instagram story, she shared the UFC’s announcement that they would be returning to London for a fight night in July at The O2 arena.

Given that she worked the last UFC event at The O2 in March, it’s presumed that she’ll be working that night as well. Until then, Carly Baker’s going to be putting in work taking her brand to the next level.