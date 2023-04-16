Carly Baker Appears Ready To Crush The Warm Weather

Videos by OutKick

Carly Baker looks more than ready to soak up as much sun as possible this summer.

Baker is one of the most notable faces of the UFC’s octagon girl lineup. She might not be on the same level as Arianny Celeste or Brittney Palmer, but she’s definitely carving out her own path.

There’s no doubt about that at all. She is probably the third most recognizable face in the lineup behind the unquestioned top two.

She also made it clear she’s ready to crush the content game as America welcomes some warm weather. It’s only spring, but Baker left no doubt she’s ready to hit the beach ASAP with a recent Twitter post.

Carly Baker is a star in the content game.

Dana White has done a lot of impressive things with the UFC. He turned the fighting organization into a powerhouse in the world of sports.

He’s made himself a ton of money thanks to his big brain and visionary spirit. One of the best things he’s done is stacking the octagon girl roster.

Whether it’s Arianny Celeste, Brittney Palmer, Carly Baker or one of the other women, they’re all content stars.

A bunch of them recently hit up Mexico to apparently help Arianny Celeste get over a breakup, and the content was grade-A.

Now, Baker is out here dropping prime summer content and spring barely even started.

Carly Baker is a star when it comes to pumping out content online. She’s one of the UFC’s most popular women octagon girls. Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer are the two most popular octagon girls. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

If you’re unfamiliar with Baker’s online presence, you’re truly missing out because she’s a machine when it comes to pumping out content.

The English-born octagon girl regularly drops viral content for all of her social media followers. A home run hire from Dana White if we’ve ever seen one.

Go ahead and dive down the rabbit hole below! Something tells me we’re in for a huge content summer from Carly Baker and her teammates.