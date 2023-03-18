UFC Octagon Girls Arianny Celeste And Brittney Palmer Hit The Beach

Videos by OutKick

Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer enjoyed a little warm weather going into the weekend.

The duo is famous for being the face of the UFC octagon girls lineup, and it’s been that way for years. Both are major Instagram hits and major pillars in Dana White’s fighting organization.

Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer are both stars in the content game. The duo are the most famous octagon girls in the UFC. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Of course, you can’t only be focused on work. You also need a little rest and relaxation in between watching guys clobber each other.

Well, that’s exactly what the pair did Friday ahead of the weekend starting in what appeared to be Mexico. They hit the beach and the content is exactly what UFC fans have come to expect.

Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste are major stars online and in the UFC world.

It might sound a bit bold to say, but Celeste and Palmer are both more famous than most fighters in the UFC. That’s just a fact, and they’ve been around for a long time.

We’re talking about two stars in the content. Two legends in their own rights. What happens when two superstars team up?

There’s a lot of winning. Jordan/Pippen, LeBron/D-Wade, Shaq/Kobe and Brittney Palmer/Arianny Celeste.

On a random side note, I actually interviewed Brittney Palmer about six or seven years ago. That tape has been lost to time, but she was SUPER chill. Definitely better than the vast majority of famous people.

That humble attitude is probably why she’s such a hit with UFC fans. UFC is a working man’s sport and egos aren’t really appreciated.

Well, that and her and Celeste are never afraid to tear it up on the beach. That also helps with their popularity.

We’ll have to see if they pump out any more content while at the beach. Vegas sets the early line at -5000.