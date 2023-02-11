UFC Octagon Girl Arianny Celeste Hits The Beach In Australia Prior To UFC 284

Videos by OutKick

UFC 284 takes place on Saturday night at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The event is headlined by a lightweight title bout between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

The headliner is just one of several intriguing fights on the card. The event, as with all big UFC events, will attract some of the biggest names in the sport. Big events also require at least one big name UFC Octagon Girl.

UFC Octagon Girl Arianny Celeste during the UFC 282 (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Arianny Celeste is that big name Octagon Girl who has been tasked with filling that role. A trip out to Australia isn’t all work, no pleasure either. She made sure to get in plenty of bikini time with a friend before getting to work.

The two were living it up too. They had a good reason to be living it up, Arianny revealed in her most recent video that she’s now single.

The video features the two best friends dancing in a hotel room. It’s captioned, “When you and the bestie are finally single together after 30 years of friendship.”

In the comment section Arianny included the hashtags, “#singlevibes #happymama #mombod #besties #happy #reels.”

This UFC Octagon Girl Isn’t Wasting A Trip Down Under

Arianny was in a relationship with actor and photographer Taylor King. The two had a child back in September 2020. It’s unclear when they two split.

She’s been cranking out the exclusive content over the past several months and last appeared in a picture with King back in October.

Whenever the split occurred, Arianny looks single and ready to mingle now. The best part might be that the content machine hasn’t slowed down one bit.

Being in Australia, in February, hanging out at the beach in bright bikinis with a single friend is a good place to be to bounce back from a split.