Disgusting X-Ray Shows UFC Fighter Istela Nune’s Elbow Injury

UFC fighter Istela Nunes suffered an absolutely brutal injury over the weekend.

Nunes lost at UFC Fight Night to Victoria Dudakova after dislocating her elbow in the opening moments of the fight.

She hit the ground and was in clear pain.

*Warning: video might be graphic for some*

Following the fight, Dana White shared a picture of Nunes’ elbow X-ray, and it’s downright brutal. The Brazilian-born fighter’s elbow was clearly dislocated and about as bad as it gets for a bone being popped out.

Give it a look for yourself below, but consider yourself warned. It’s not for anyone with a weak stomach.

Dana White shared the x-ray of Istela Nunes’ arm 🫣 pic.twitter.com/iFC1UWHyJc — MMA Mania (@mmamania) July 16, 2023

As a UFC fan, you always know there’s a chance you’re going to see something disgusting happen in the octagon.

It’s just the nature of the beast. We’re talking about combat sports. It’s the UFC. People are going to get lit up. Fans hope nobody gets seriously hurt, but it just simply happens sometimes.

This Istela Nunes injury is definitely among the worst we’ve seen in a very long time. That bone is clearly out of place and not near where it needs to be.

Istela Nunes suffered horrifying elbow injury during loss to Victoria Dudakova. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

It’s also not the only brutal X-ray fans have seen. Fellow UFC fighter Dan Hooker busted his arm a little more than a week ago, and his X-ray was also disgusting.

Dana White’s fighters are on a hell of a run lately when it comes to terrible X-ray photos.

Let’s hope Istela Nunes is back to 100% as quickly as possible. While it’s not much of a consolation, at least it a dislocated bone instead of a shattered one. The latter would be a lot harder to fix. Still, there’s no doubt it was incredibly painful.